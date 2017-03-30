Brunswick and Tweed Rivers upgraded to flood warnings

Thursday 8am: THERE are initial warnings for the Tweed and Brunswick Rivers issued by the BOM at 7.30am.

For the Tweed River it is a minor to moderate flood warning.

Up to 132 millimetres of rain has been observed during the past six hours to 6 am Thursday over the Tweed River valley, and there has been significant river level rises upstream of Murwillumbah.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 to 48 hours which could produce further river level rises. The situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions will be issued if necessary.

For the Brunswick River is is a minor flood warning.

Up to 70 millimetres of rain has been observed during the past 6 hours to 7 am this morning over the Brunswick River Valley.

Further rain is forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours, and at this stage is not possible to predict flood peaks because of uncertainty over how much more rain will fall.

Tweed River:

With the forecast rainfall, moderate flooding may develop along the Tweed River at Murwillumbah. Minor flooding is predicted at Chinderah with tonight's high tide.

The Tweed River at Murwillumbah may reach the minor flood level (3.00 metres) Thursday afternoon. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (4.00 metres) early Friday morning with further rises possible.

The Tweed River at Chinderah (Barneys Point) is likely to reach the minor flood level (1.30 metres) Thursday evening with the high tide.

Thursday 6am: HEAVY rain has already started falling in the Northern Rivers and a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting more on the way with damaging winds.

This will continue all day today and tomorrow.

The synoptic situation is the same as we reported yesterday where a low pressure system over central-eastern Queensland and a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea are dragging a humid tropical air mass over parts of NSW.

The heavy rainfall over northeastern NSW is likely as a cold front approaches from the southwest and interacts with this humid airmass.

This heavy rain could lead to flash flooding over the northern parts of the coast and also over the northern slopes.

The Northern Rivers area can expect to see 24 hour totals of rain in excess of 100mm during today and in some locations may exceed more than 250mm.

Thunderstorms may develop with this system and could amplify rainfall.

Damaging winds

Damaging winds averaging 65km/h with gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible along the coastal fringe from about Sydney to Forster during Thursday afternoon and evening, then extending to the remainder of the northern coastal fringe during Friday.

Surf conditions

Dangerous surf conditions are also expected to develop along the Sydney, Hunter (including the Central Coast) and Illawarra coasts during Thursday evening, and extend to northern parts of the coast during Friday. These large and powerful surf conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

In our area locations which may be affected with heavy rainfall include Lismore, Grafton and Tenterfield.

Locations which may be affected by damaging winds include the coastal parts of Sydney, The Entrance, Newcastle, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour and Yamba.

Doon Doon (Mccabes Road) in the Northern Rivers district has recorded 119 mm in the three hours from 1:50am to 4:40am Thursday.

Several other rain guages in this district have recorded in excess of 90mm in this three hour period.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11:00 am AEDT Thursday.