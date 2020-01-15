Menu
Bush fire emergency support has been announced for Page primary producers.
$100m announced for fire-affected primary producers

JASMINE BURKE
15th Jan 2020 10:20 AM
FARM, fish and forestry businesses who have suffered the affects from the recent bushfires will be able to apply for an initial $100 million in emergency bushfire funding to be made available in coming days.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the government was providing grants up to $75,000 for farming businesses to help recover from the disaster.

"Primary producers across the region have been hit hard by these fires, and these grants will go a long way in being able to help them recover," Mr Hogan said.

"This funding provides critical support for our primary producers in a time when they need it most.

"The grant money could be used to get generators on to a property where there is no electricity, install new solar panels on the bore pump, or to assist with immediate labour needs.

"We need to ensure that our farmers have everything they need to get their properties back to normal to keep doing what our primary producers do best-produce high quality, fresh and sustainable food and fibre."

This initiative forms part of $2 billion commitment the Coalition Government has made to address the impact of recent bushfires.

Lismore Northern Star

