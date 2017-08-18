100kmh winds disrupt local flights

FLIGHTS to and from the Northern Rivers have been disrupted today due to wild winds smashing Sydney.

Scores of flights were delayed at Sydney Airport with gusts of more than 100kmh buffeting the city's harbour.

The winds have already exceeded the worst expectations of forecasters.

News.com.au are reporting at least 60 flights at Kingsford-Smith were cancelled this morning and many more delayed. Into the afternoon flights continue to be disrupted with some services to Melbourne, Brisbane, Cairns and Canberra axed on all major airlines.

At Ballina Byron Gateway Airport earlier Jetstar flights were cancelled, and Virgin flights cancelled for the day.

Some flights are still departing on schedule, so check with your individual carrier for flight confirmation.