POLICE have issued almost $100,000 in fines in just a day to people defying public health directions aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Statistics released by police show 73 fines were issued in the last 24 hours which is an increase on the 29 fines handed out a day earlier.

It takes the total number of infringements in Queensland to 1066 or about $1.42 million in fines.

Officers can issue on the spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for corporations which fail to abide by the health directions.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski answered questions submitted by The Courier-Mail readers during a live Q&A on Friday, explaining what's allowed and what's not.

The figures released today show in the last 24 hours officers also conducted 63 compliance checks on non-essential businesses (6195 in total since March 27) and intercepted 4189 vehicles at state borders (93,961 in total).

Police officers turned 32 vehicles around at the state borders (1641 in total since March 27) and 171 people were directed to quarantine (3560 in total).

At the domestic airport 200 passengers arrived (16,088 since March 27) with 53 were ordered to quarantine (2988 in total).

Originally published as $100k COVID fines despite police clearing up confusion