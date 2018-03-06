Wallet left on car roof leads to $100,000 find

He lost $100k from the roof of his car.

He lost $100k from the roof of his car. David Franklin

IT HAPPENS to the best of us - driving off with something precious on the roof of our car.

It's even worse when it's your wallet and bank notes spill all over the road.

For most of us, police following behind would be our lucky day but not when you have a huge haul of cash and drugs on board.

The Modanville man driving a Holden Calais on the Pacific Highway at Karuah, near Newcastle, about 6.40pm on Monday did stop briefly when his money went flying but then continued to drive south on the highway.

Police from the Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor stopped to help collect the wallet and cash.

Officers caught up to the Calais and pulled the driver over.

Upon observing the driver appeared to be under the influence, officers made him perform a sobriety test.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police found more than $100,000 cash, methylamphetamine (ice), marijuana and a knife.

The 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital for blood and urine testing.

Shortly after, he was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with possessing drugs, dealing with proceeds of crime, custody a knife in public place and traffic offences.

The man was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday April 16.

Inquiries are continuing.