1000km of active firefront across Northern NSW

WATCH & ACT: The Bangala Creek Fire was raised to Watch & ct on Monday morning. Photo taken of Hootons Road, Duck Creek.

FIRES continue to burn across the Northern Rivers region, with firefighters battling more 1000km of active firefront.

A Rural Fire Service spokesman said hundreds of firefighters from a number of agencies were currently working to contain bushfires ahead of deteriorating conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday which are expected to challenge crews.

"We have firefighters on the ground from RFS, Fire & Rescue, Forestry NSW and National Parks as well as out of areas crews including South Australia, Western Australia and New Zealand," he said.

He said crews operating heavy earthmoving equipment were also supporting fire crews.

Another major concern is falling trees, so the RFS is asking people to stay out of fire-affected areas and not use fire trails or back roads.

"A significant risk is that of falling trees and limbs," the spokesman said.

"On Sunday motorists were trapped on roads in Iluka and in the area of Coraki and Ellangowan."

On Monday morning a Watch & Act was issued for the Bangala fire after it increased around Paddys Flat Road, to the south of Pretty Creek.

The fire was affecting properties north of Drake near Paddys Flat Rd in the Pretty Gully and Stockyard Gully areas.

Firefighters, with the support of aircraft, were actively working in this area.

The western edge of the fire is now east of Main Camp Creek and residents to the west are experiencing an increase in smoke.

It is likely that in the coming days the Bangala and Blue Gum fires will merge.

Bushfire and drought assistance

• Farmers and small businesses affected by the bushfires can access recovery grants up to $15,000. Contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or raa.nsw.gov.au.

• The Disaster Recovery Payment provides $1000 for adults and $400 for children. Call 180 22 66.

• Anyone who's lost their income as a direct result of the bushfires, can apply for income support via the Disaster Recovery Allowance at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66.

• The Farm Household Allowance (FHA), is there to help our farmers through periods of hardship, providing four years of income assistance. Call 180 22 66 or online at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster

• For emergency fodder call the Agricultural & Animal Services hotline on 1800 814 647.