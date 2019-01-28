$100,000 to transform youth hot-spot

Artist Gilbert Laurie with a large mural in Goonellabah as part of a project to reinvigorate areas of Goonellabah.

A GOONELLEBAH youth hot-spot will be the next urban canvas transformed by Indigenous Art with powerful messages.

Painting has began on a large street mural by local artist Gilbert Laurie and basketball murals by local artist Luke Close. It marks the first stage of a project designed to reinvigorate an "unkempt area” of Goonellabah.

North Coast Community Housing Chair Robyn Hordern said it was the beginning of a much larger $100,000 project to redevelop the area into a safe hub for young people to express themselves.

"Both artists are highly connected to Goonellebah and are seen as elders by the local children so they were perfectly placed to speak into the lives of the children,” Ms Hordern said.

"Goonellebah is a heavily populated indigenous community and has a higher proportion of social housing than other areas.

"I see the kids very much connecting to what the artists have painted and the story. That's a trick, to get teens to connect, active, out of the house, off their devices and onto the court.

"Public art tells stories, it brings life to our streets and it helps to create thriving, inclusive communities where people are able to be themselves.”

NSW Government has funded The Bounce for Elders Memorial Park Basketball Court Project which will see a brand new basketball surface, towers, backboards, street lighting and park furniture placed in the Elders Memorial Park.

The basketball backboards will feature specially designed artworks of a sunrise and sunset by local artist, Luke Close.

"The sunrise and sunset signify opportunity for new days, new beginnings and new choices,” Mr Close said.

"I hope that when young people score a goal in the sunrise goal, and then a score in the sunset goal, it will cause them to reflect on the decisions they made that day. I really want to give back to the community.

"I want them to be proud of this and know someone cares about them and they are supported and guided and there's a space they can go to and feel safe.”

To celebrate the project kicking off, a free community event was held in Elders Memorial Park on Thursday. The event included participatory mural painting for youth, mural painting, free face painting, basketball games and a free BBQ.

"Seeing the kids that were here yesterday was so great,” Mr Close said.

"They are the future, it's about allowing them to grow into the future with confidence and self esteem.”

The rear wall of Coles Goonellabah will be transformed by local artist Gilbert Laurie. He said his mural was intended to foster ownership and pride in Aboriginal culture.

"My mural is about the story of our Bundjalung nation,” Mr Laurie said.

"It's a creation story about how we connect to our country.

"I work within the schools around Lismore ... I love working with the little ones, I do art work with them, share stories and language with them, it's about connecting and sharing. This project will help to create respect among the community.”

Another component of the larger project aims to improve public safety and includes the installation of additional street lighting in Eggins Place, and a disposable sharps container to reduce harmful waste.

These projects were made possible through two successful North Coast Community Housing tenders ($104,000 total) from the NSW Government Social Housing Community Improvement Fund. They are expected to be completed by March.