Kyogle librarian Corrine Hughes shows Kyogle Council Mayor Danielle Mulholland how the library's self-service laptop borrowing kiosk works.
Council News

$100,000 to enhance library services

Samantha Poate
by
3rd May 2018 9:00 AM

KYOGLE Library was set to receive a $99,673 refurbishment and redesign thanks to a State Government Public Library Infrastructure Grant.

The funds will be used to replace the existing library shelving and furniture, create a new layout and increase flexibility in the floor plan for events and library activities.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland has welcomed the grant, describing it as "great result” for the library and the wider community.

"Library services contribute so much to communities and it's wonderful to see the State Government investing in the future of our local library,” Cr Mulholland said.

Lismore MP Thomas George said local libraries such as Kyogle's were an important part of the community, providing much more than simply a place to borrow books.

"Libraries are at the heart of our community and are transforming rapidly to meet the challenges of the digital age,” Mr George said.

Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said the NSW Government had spent $28.8 million on libraries this financial year and was committed to working with councils to enhance library services and facilities across the state.

Work on the Kyogle Library refurbishment was expected to start in the next few months.

