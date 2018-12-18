$100,000 scratchie winner in Lismore

A North Coast woman will finalise her bucket list after winning one of the top prizes of $100,000 on a $5 Scrabble Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

A North Coast woman will finalise her bucket list after winning one of the top prizes of $100,000 on a $5 Scrabble Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

A NORTHERN Rivers woman says she will tick some things off her bucket list after winning one of the top prizes of $100,000 on a $5 scratchie.

The winning Scrabble Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Lismore Central Newspro.

Speaking to a NSW Lotteries official this morning to confirm her prize, the winner said she thought she was going crazy when she realised how much money she'd won.

"When I scratched the ticket, I thought I had seven words and then I went over it again and saw I had eight and thought 'wait, that's $100,000, no it couldn't be'," she said.

"I went over and over it checking the letters. I even wrote them down on a piece of paper to double check.

"I thought I was going crazy because I couldn't believe that I had won $100,000.

"I took it to the newsagency and they said they couldn't pay it because the prize was over $1000. I was so excited once I realised I had won either $10,000 or $100,000."

Now for the next big decision - what will she do with the money?

"I will put some in the bank, use some for house renovations and then I would like to go overseas again, probably on a cruise first," she said.

"It is life changing for me - now I can do things without worrying about the cost and it will help me finalise my bucket list.

"You know I have had such an amazing life - I have been very, very lucky, but this is the icing on the cake."

Lismore Central Newspro employee Kalinikah Paterson said the outlet was thrilled to have made one of their customers $100,000 richer.

"We are extremely happy for our customer. What a great start to their weekend," she said.

"We wish them all the best with their prize and hope to deliver more wins to our customers soon.

"Hopefully this is the start of a winning streak."