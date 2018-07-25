$100,000 refunded for recycled containers

MOUNTING UP: The Return and Earn recycling scheme in Lismore hit the one million mark this week.

THE Return and Earn bulk collection point at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre hit its one million milestone this week.

The bulk collection point is for anyone who has collected more than 100 containers and people have come from far and wide to deposit.

Lismore City Council's Business Development Coordinator Danielle Hanigan said the facility was operating well and people were becoming well-acquainted with the rules and only bringing clean recyclables.

"It's wonderful to hit our first million containers - Lismore has really gotten on board with the scheme but we have also had many visitors from all around the Northern Rivers,” Ms Hanigan said.

"People are very courteous of one another as there can be random busy periods and it's wonderful to see so many local community groups and clubs taking advantage of the chance to earn a buck by recycling.

"The Return and Earn program helps to reduce litter in our environment and it's a really great way for sporting clubs, schools and not-for profit organisations to fundraise.

"Businesses can also re-coup some of the extra money they are now paying for products.”

The bulk collection point provides cash refunds only but the council can arrange direct deposits for groups or schools who have started a fundraising drive and plan to recycle on a regular basis.

People are reminded that containers should be completely empty and not crushed or broken.

"We urge people to please only bring containers that are eligible for a refund or to recycle them responsibly,” Ms Hanigan said.

"The scheme is an excellent way to make money for special projects and a fantastic way to teach students the value of recycling right - both economically and environmentally.”

The Return and Earn bulk collection point for people with 100+ eligible containers is at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre in Wyrallah Road and is open three days per week - Wednesday and Thursday from 7am to 4pm and Saturdays from 9am to 4pm.