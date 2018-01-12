$100,000 Instant Scratch-It win in Carina

It was an extra merry and bright Christmas for a young Carina woman after she scratched one of the top prizes of $100,000 on a $5 Instant Scratch-Its ticket on Boxing Day.

The winning ticket was bought at Collingwood Park Newsagency in Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre and given to the woman as a Christmas present.

"It was a Christmas present from my dad, but because I was so busy on Christmas Day, I didn't get a chance to scratch it until the next day," the woman revealed.

"I was so shocked at first! "I didn't believe it. I checked it a million times over.

"As dad always says 'don't count your chickens before they hatch'.

"I didn't want to get disappointed! But now I know it's real, I can celebrate properly.

"It is certainly the best Christmas present I have ever received!"

The woman said she planned to spend part of her windfall shouting her family an overseas holiday.

"I want to be sensible, but I think I should have a little fun with it too," she said.

"Some will go towards the mortgage and then we will go on an overseas holiday.

"Since dad bought the ticket, it will definitely be a family holiday!

"Dad wants to go on a cruise, so we will do that. Sooner rather than later!

"2019 is looking good for me already!"

Collingwood Park Newsagency owner Michele Yim said she was thrilled her outlet had made one of their customers $100,000 richer this Christmas.

"Isn't that nice! It is such great news," she said.

"We haven't had a win for a little while, so we were certainly due for one!

"We are thrilled for the customer. It's always great hearing these winning stories, now we have another one of our own to share with our customers.

"Hopefully this is the start of a winning streak for the outlet!"