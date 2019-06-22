10,000 second hand and vintage items to choose from

SUSTAINABLE fashionistas get ready, the Bangalow Fashion Market is on soon, with more then 10,000 second hand and vintage fashion items on sale.

The market is on Sunday June 30 at the A&I Hall in Bangalow.

It's a fashionistas dream day out, with more than 1000 shoppers expected to score high quality clothes, shoes and accessories at a fraction of their original retail cost from 30 local sellers.

Day trippers come from far and wide to visit the Bangalow Fashion Market.

"Since we started our fashion markets in Brisbane in 2009, we noticed a strong following from Northern NSW shoppers making the hour or more trek north to come to our events," organiser of Her Wardrobe Markets Natalie D'Alessandro said.

"The Bangalow area has proven to be a hot spot for sustainable fashion, so we decided to launch a local chapter of Her Wardrobe Markets here in 2015 and it's been thriving ever since.

"Fashion-savvy locals are not only keen to look good, but also make the environmentally responsible decision to shop and sell quality second hand and vintage items at the markets," she said.

It takes both buyers and sellers to make the event such a success, with the Bangalow Fashion Market being a great example of locals creating their own circular economy.

Shopping and selling at the markets is an increasing trend that shows no signs of slowing down.

Next Sunday's event will clock up more than 300 local sellers since the launch in 2015.

Shoppers at the event are likely to recognise a few of the sellers, with some past market sellers including influencers with more than two million followers on social media.

"You never know who will be there selling on the day. You could meet your favourite person that you follow online, you could see your neighbour and you'll definitely run into some friends," Miss D'Alessandro said.

"Vintage fashion is my thing and I love coming to meet new customers at the Bangalow Fashion Market. It's great for your back pocket and great for the environment, plus you get to find stuff of true quality that harks back to the good old days of the 60s, 70s and 80s. Her Wardrobe Markets are known as the place for local fashion lovers to shop, sell and meet as a community," Wendy Doran, local vintage seller said.

"Shopping second hand gives you the opportunity to buy unique, almost-new quality pieces for way less than you could find at a shopping centre," Amelia Ford, regular market seller and shopper said.

"Buying fast fashion is just a race to look like everyone else. You always find quality, unique pieces at Her Wardrobe Markets," Ms Ford said.

Doors open to shoppers next Sunday 30 June from 9am - 2pm at A&I Hall on Station St in Bangalow.

Entry is $2 at the door for shoppers.

Sellers stalls are sold out for this event, but interested parties can register online to get advanced information for upcoming events to book a stall and sell their wardrobe at www.herwardrobe.com