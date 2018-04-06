$10,000 in grants up for grabs

OPPORTUNITY: Jenni Law from Boomerang Bags Lismore, which received a $7000 community grant in 2017.

AN ORGANISATION making reusable bags from discarded fabric is one group which has benefited from Lismore City Council's annual Community Grants Scheme.

Community groups in the local government area can now apply for up to $10,000 for a worthwhile project.

Successful projects have varied widely in the past, from a school building its own chicken coop and the establishment of a tourist sign in a village park to supporting Landcare works, wildlife and sporting projects.

The relatively new local group Boomerang Bags Lismore - which is helping to rid the world of harmful plastic bags - attributes much of its success to the annual Community Grants Scheme.

The organisation makes colourful reusable bags from discarded fabric for distribution by local businesses and individuals, and all volunteers can make bags to take home.

Volunteer co-ordinator Jenni Law said the group formed in January 2017 and later that year received a $7000 community grant, allowing the new volunteer movement to quickly turn into a serious operation.

"We bought sewing mach- ines and overlockers, and all the supplies we needed from thread and scissors to pattern makers and cutters," Jenni said.

"The grant enabled us to establish for the long term - it set us up to be successful straight away and gave us guaranteed longevity."

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith encouraged all interested community groups and organisations to apply now.

"The grants scheme is to fund projects or activities that enrich our community," he said.

"We know that a small amount of money invested in a hard-working community group can go a long way.

"Boomerang Bags Lismore is a great example of that.

"The group is passionate about encouraging our whole community to use reusable bags instead of harmful plastic bags, and that brings benefit to our community, our environment and our society as a whole."

Applications for the scheme are open until May 4.