Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORKING TOGETHER: Dancers Tara Coughlan and Liz Lea.
WORKING TOGETHER: Dancers Tara Coughlan and Liz Lea.
Life

$10,000 helps Tara escalate dance career

Javier Encalada
by
3rd May 2018 12:00 AM

A SENIOR dancer with Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre, Tara Coughlan, has been awarded a NSW Young Regional Artist Fellowship worth $10,000 by the NSW government.

The fellowship was awarded through Create NSW for the project Escalate Further, and has allowed Ms Coughlan to be mentored by Canberra dance artist Liz Lea on solo and duet work.

The project will include a duet called Gemini with fellow Sprung!! dancer Sinead Skorka Brennan, which will be presented at the ACT AusDance Escalate series at Gorman Arts Centre, Canberra, this week.

The Escalate program, coordinated by AusDance ACT, supports emerging dance artists aged 16-26 across a variety of different dance genres.

Ms Coughlan was invited to apply to Escalate following her performances at a 2017 ACT International Women's Day Cabaret , and at the Bold Festival, which honours the ongoing legacy of contemporary dance in Australia.

She enjoyed the Escalate immersion program in February and has been able to continue her mentorship under Liz Lea, and make the return trip for the culminating performances, thanks to the Create NSW Fellowship.

The fellowship has also supported a visit of Liz Lea to Ballina to facilitate a workshop with Sprung!! dancers this week, which quickly turned Tintenbar Hall into a French style Cafe.

Known for creating a spectacle (Ms Lea was ACT Artist of the Year last year and won the 2018 Australian Dance Award for Outstanding Community Dance), she had 15 dancers of mixed abilities kicking up their heels on the tables and flashing red petticoats and berets.

Approved by the NSW Minister of the Arts, Don Harwin MLC, and coordinated by Create NSW, the regional fellowships are designed to support professional development and participation in the arts and cultural activities in regional areas.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Accused bomber: Court hears of malicious history with victim

    premium_icon Accused bomber: Court hears of malicious history with victim

    Crime A MAGISTRATE has decided a man accused of trying to blow up a fish and chip shop should have a previous conviction taken into account.

    • 3rd May 2018 12:00 AM
    Pill testing: "Families just want their children to be safe”

    Pill testing: "Families just want their children to be safe”

    Health His son died of a drug overdose, now dad wants to help other kids

    • 3rd May 2018 12:00 AM
    Nurse claimed colleague 'punched' her in ward corridor

    premium_icon Nurse claimed colleague 'punched' her in ward corridor

    Crime Lawyer says claim was "not believable"

    • 3rd May 2018 12:00 AM
    Food hub on menu near airport

    Food hub on menu near airport

    Council News Council hopes to offer businesses room to grow

    • 3rd May 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners