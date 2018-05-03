$10,000 helps Tara escalate dance career

A SENIOR dancer with Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre, Tara Coughlan, has been awarded a NSW Young Regional Artist Fellowship worth $10,000 by the NSW government.

The fellowship was awarded through Create NSW for the project Escalate Further, and has allowed Ms Coughlan to be mentored by Canberra dance artist Liz Lea on solo and duet work.

The project will include a duet called Gemini with fellow Sprung!! dancer Sinead Skorka Brennan, which will be presented at the ACT AusDance Escalate series at Gorman Arts Centre, Canberra, this week.

The Escalate program, coordinated by AusDance ACT, supports emerging dance artists aged 16-26 across a variety of different dance genres.

Ms Coughlan was invited to apply to Escalate following her performances at a 2017 ACT International Women's Day Cabaret , and at the Bold Festival, which honours the ongoing legacy of contemporary dance in Australia.

She enjoyed the Escalate immersion program in February and has been able to continue her mentorship under Liz Lea, and make the return trip for the culminating performances, thanks to the Create NSW Fellowship.

The fellowship has also supported a visit of Liz Lea to Ballina to facilitate a workshop with Sprung!! dancers this week, which quickly turned Tintenbar Hall into a French style Cafe.

Known for creating a spectacle (Ms Lea was ACT Artist of the Year last year and won the 2018 Australian Dance Award for Outstanding Community Dance), she had 15 dancers of mixed abilities kicking up their heels on the tables and flashing red petticoats and berets.

Approved by the NSW Minister of the Arts, Don Harwin MLC, and coordinated by Create NSW, the regional fellowships are designed to support professional development and participation in the arts and cultural activities in regional areas.