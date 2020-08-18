$10,000 grant helps Italo Club open as it waits for merger

OPEN FOR DINNER: While awaiting the final decision on a merger with Sydney’s Club Marconi, The Italo-Aus Club president Americo Melchior said the popular North Lismore venue has reopened thanks to a grant.

AS MEMBERS of the troubled Lismore Italo-Australian Club wait for confirmation of their takeover by Club Marconi, a grant has helped them reopen the doors.

On Tuesday morning the club posted on social media: “Hi everyone, we will reopen this Friday night, with a roast night. 6pm. Bookings essential, ph 66214677 or 66243506.”

Shortly afterwards Italo Club president Americo Melchior confirmed they were opening up again thanks to a number of grants, one of which was organised by Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

“We are opening for dinner on Friday night but people will need to book as we can only have 50 inside due to COVID-19 restrictions,” he said.

“In the meantime, we are open thanks to a number of grants, including one worth $10,000 which Janelle Saffin helped us with.”

Mr Melchior said the Marconi takeover was slowly progressing after a meeting between the two executive committees last month.

“I hope we will hear something in about three weeks,” he said.

Earlier this year soccer heavyweight Club Marconi declared their interest in setting up in Lismore.

Some of its executives travelled to meet up with members of the Northern Rivers club to go over the finer points of the contract and view the facility first-hand.

In July Mr Melchior said although it seemed that the clubs were moving slowly, it was critical to “cross all the t’s and dot all the i’s”.

“At this stage I do not see a problem,” he said.

“I’m quite confident but you never know.”

A meeting held by the Lismore Italo-Australian Club on June 30, which was limited to 50 members due to pandemic restrictions, formally announced that unless they merged the facility would have to close.

Mr Melchior said the Italo-Australian Sports & Recreation Club which was in the red to the tune of $196,000 had been thrown a lifeline by Club Marconi.

“There’s still a lot to do,” he said.

Tony Zappia and Club Marconi and Ms Saffin have been contacted for comment.