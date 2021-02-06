Manipulative stalker’s reign of terror

Stalker used social media, bank transfers and showed up uninvited during the extended campaign of control and intimidation over his former partner.

A MANIPULATIVE stalker showed little remorse as he was led from the dock into custody.

The 24-year-old father who launched a shocking campaign of control and intimidation over his de facto partner and the mother of his child was heard muttering "this is a joke" as he left the courtroom.

Jeremy Matthew Nicholas de Haan faced the Townsville District Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to unlawful stalking in contravention of a court order, contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence), breaching bail and possessing dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Sally Dreghorn said there was a history of domestic violence between de Haan and his now former partner, which included incidents where he would confiscate her phone and threaten self harm if she told anyone.

The offending before the court was sparked when de Haan learned the woman was pregnant.

After learning this, de Haan used the pregnancy to control her life, the court was told.

Over the course of his stalking, which spanned about six months, he called and texted her more than 1000 times, sent 400 emails, 82 bank transfers and also used social media to harass the woman.

Ms Dreghorn said in one instance, de Haan attended the Townsville hospital with the woman who was concerned for the baby's health.

While there, he said disparaging things about her prompting hospital staff to worry about the woman's safety.

"When concerned hospital staff asked him to leave he remained at the premises and listened in on conversations," she said.

"The (woman) was kept awake all of the night by (his) harassment and his behaviour continued into the next day."

Ms Dreghorn said the man messaged and called the woman throughout the night and contacted her through vexatious bank transfers, Facebook, Pinterest and emails.

"(He) again attended the hospital," she said.

"Staff had to keep moving the complainant from location to location to keep her safe."

As a result of his harassment, the woman lives with lasting impacts.

"She is rightly terrified of him. She is afraid she will never have a normal life and that her son will be taken from her," Ms Dreghorn said.

"She continues to be afraid and concerned about what will happen when the defendant is released from jail."

Defence barrister Darin Honchin said his client, who lived with ADHD, had strong support from his family and hoped to have a relationship with his son, who was born in May.

Mr Honchin tendered an apology letter from de Haan to the court.

In sentencing, Judge Gregory Lynham said he took into account de Haan's criminal history which included stalking convictions in two states.

"There was nowhere she could feel safe," he said.

"You've clearly got issues and you need to deal with those.

"Your offending is very serious, it is completely unacceptable."

de Haan was sentenced to a head sentence of three years jail with 193 days of presentence custody considered time already served.

He will be released on parole in April this year.

Originally published as 1000 TEXTS, 400 EMAILS: Manipulative stalker's reign of terror