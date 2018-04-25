Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The dawn service at Casino.
The dawn service at Casino. Susanna Freymark

Buy Now
News

Thousands gather for dawn services

Alison Paterson
by
25th Apr 2018 5:41 AM

UNDER a dawning sky, with the occasional star piercing the clouds, around 1000 people gathered to pay their respects to our past and present servicemen and women at Lismore's dawn service.

From babies to their great grandparents they stood patiently as they commemorated one of the most important days on the Australian calendar.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

As the men and women marched in silence down Molesworth St the years fell from them and you could see them as they were when they served our country. 

The service was held at the Lismore Memorial Baths.

There was also a good crowd at the Alstonville service, which was held at Elizabeth Anne Brown Park.

The Ballina RSL Sub-branch hosted another big dawn service at the cenotaph, with the RSL Club posting this video to Facebook shortly afterwards:

Have you been to a service today, or are you planning to go to one? We would love to see your photos. Email news@northernstar.com.au with the photo and details.

anzac day 2018 dawn service lismore memorial baths veteran
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Full list of Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers

    Full list of Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers

    News DETAILS on all the dawn services, marches and other events being held to honour our servicemen and women.

    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Anzac Day

    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Anzac Day

    Business Supermarkets, bottle shops and restaurants in your town

    How can council's fix its $1.6 million black hole?

    How can council's fix its $1.6 million black hole?

    News Councillors argue over what to cut to get books in the back

    How much will you pay at new Ballina, Alstonville pools?

    How much will you pay at new Ballina, Alstonville pools?

    Council News Higher fees questioned despite longer season, facility upgrades

    Local Partners