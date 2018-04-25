Thousands gather for dawn services

UNDER a dawning sky, with the occasional star piercing the clouds, around 1000 people gathered to pay their respects to our past and present servicemen and women at Lismore's dawn service.

From babies to their great grandparents they stood patiently as they commemorated one of the most important days on the Australian calendar.

Photos View Photo Gallery

As the men and women marched in silence down Molesworth St the years fell from them and you could see them as they were when they served our country.

The service was held at the Lismore Memorial Baths.

Lismore Anzac Day: Cecil Harris and Wilson McClellan from the sub-branch.

There was also a good crowd at the Alstonville service, which was held at Elizabeth Anne Brown Park.

The Ballina RSL Sub-branch hosted another big dawn service at the cenotaph, with the RSL Club posting this video to Facebook shortly afterwards:

Have you been to a service today, or are you planning to go to one? We would love to see your photos. Email news@northernstar.com.au with the photo and details.