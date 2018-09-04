1000 homes without power after truck hits powerlines

A TRUCK has hit powerlines, leaving more than 1000 properties without power in the Evans Head area.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said police had been called to assist Essential Energy at the scene on Woodburn-Evans Head Rd, near the intersection of Blue Pool Rd.

"A truck carrying water tanks has clipped some wires," Sen Cnst Henderson said.

He said they were called to the scene shortly before 2pm.

According to Essential Energy, 1041 properties were without power.

It is not yet known when services will be restored.

More to come.