100 years worth of memories for Sam

Sam and Joyce Barnard of Geneva celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

LAST Saturday was a time of reflection for Sam Barnard, and he had plenty to look back on - there were 100 years worth of memories to sift through.

Sam was born in Sawyers Gulley near Cessnock, one of seven brothers and sisters whom he has survived.

Amongst the highlights in the centenarian's life was meeting his wife Joyce.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Sam and Joyce Barnard of Geneva celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Cathy Adams

It was a love affair that began with Sam delivering Joyce's mail on horseback, and has endured 72 years, produced two children, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren.

Before they married, Sam was called to fight for his country in 1941, serving at Scarlet Beach during the Second World War and in Papua New Guinea amongst other locations.

Sam and Joyce married on April 24, 1945 after Sam returned from service.

Following their marriage, they lived in McKees Hill before moving to Collins Creek where they ran a dairy farm for 25 years before retiring in Geneva.

The couple celebrated their 70 year anniversary two years ago, and spoke to The Northern Star at the time about the secret to a long marriage.

WEDDING JOY: Sam and Joyce Barnard's wedding day. Cathy Adams

Their secret is hard work, they said - they worked hard on their farm, and they've always worked hard for their marriage.

"We have our arguments, which all couples do, but you talk it out and it's okay,” Joyce said.

"You didn't run away back in those days.”

They were always very active people during their years on the farm and loved to grow and eat their own vegetables, and while they've dialled back their activity - Sam has now had his third knee replacement - they still have many hobbies.

Sam still drives his car and does a couple of hours each day working in his shed making toys and furniture for family and friends. He has had to endure a temporary ban though, as he "had a bit of an argument with a saw”, but will be back at it as soon as he can.

Party plans for last Saturday night were abandoned due to the flood.

A new date has been set however for April 29 at Kyogle Bowling Club.