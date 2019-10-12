100 years of supporting ex-service people in Ballina

GUEST: Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith, will speak at the Ballina Sub Branch's centenary dinner.

GUEST: Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith, will speak at the Ballina Sub Branch's centenary dinner. Scott Davis

BALLINA'S Rae Rayner might not fit what many believe to be the stereotype member of ex-service organisation the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch.

The 92-year-old joined in 1989, six years after membership was opened to women and ex-service people who had not been deployed.

In 1945, Rae had been a member of the Air Training Corps and signed on to the Women's Auxiliary Australian Air Force as soon as she turned 18.

"My family wasn't too pleased about me doing it but I had a way I could twist my father's finger,” she said.

She was working as a clerk for an insurance company in her hometown of Brisbane at the time.

"I didn't like it,” she said.

"And the war was on and I was just thinking 'I've got to do something'.”

Rae was posted to the Brisbane office of the air force police and completed six months' war service.

She met Len, who was in the Royal Australian Air Force, and the couple married in 1946.

Back in those days, women in the services and other government departments were forced to resign their jobs once they were married.

But not Rae.

She said it might have been because she was part of a small team as the reason she was able to continue.

However once she fell pregnant it was a different story and she discharged from the WAAAF after more than two years in uniform.

Len stayed in the RAAF for 30 years, with postings in various parts of Australia.

On retirement, the couple moved to Ballina about 1970 and Len ran the business Rayner's Freight while Rae worked as a travel agent.

Rae didn't join the sub-branch as soon as she was able as Len was already a member and she thought it was good the pair could have separate interests.

However since singing up to the ex-service organisation, she said she enjoyed keeping up to date with what was happening in the services.

The Ballina RSL Sub-Branch will this weekend celebrate its centenary with a dinner on Saturday night at the Ballina RSL Club.

Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith will be the special guest.

He had been in the headlines recently for allegations of war crimes, which he denied and then filed legal proceedings against the media outlets that published the claims.

On Sunday, Ballina RSL Sub-Branch members will parade from the Richmond River end of Moon St via River St to the Ballina cenotaph from 10.40am, with road closures in place from 10am to 11.30am.