NEW LOOK, NEW LIFE: Goonellabah's Rochdale Theatre has undergone a $46,000 upgrade, including fresh paint and installation of airconditioning. PHOTO: Jackie Munro
100-year-old theatre’s stunning makeover

Jackie Munro
9th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
A HISTORIC theatre in Goonellabah has enjoyed a nearly $47,000 upgrade.

Lismore Theatre Company said it was thrilled to start the 2020 season in its freshly refurbished Rochdale Theatre.

Company president Sharon Brodie said the exterior of the Ballina Road building, which is more than 100 years old, was treated to a fresh coat of paint, with upgrades made inside the building as well.

Ms Brodie said the organisation received a grant of $29,123 from the State Government's Create NSW program and, together with $7000 from Lismore City Council and $6000 of LTC's own funds, a total of $46,883, including in kind contributions, had been spent on the refurbishment of the theatre.

She said project management and preparatory work by committee members added value to the work undertaken.

She said grants funded the installation of airconditioning in the auditorium and the supper room, repairs to the vintage red brocade raked seating and painting of the building.

To complete the works, new signage and a new roof will be added in the coming months.

"I am so happy that our beautiful theatre has had this makeover," Ms Brodie said.

"We love this place that creates wonderful theatre and connects our community. It's also perfect timing as we approach our 50th anniversary later in the year."

Ms Brodie said all LTC members were looking forward to the upcoming show season, and the upgraded facilities made it much more pleasant for audiences.

"2019 was hugely successful for us with sell out shows for Breast Wishes, our Winter Cabaret, Steel Magnolias, Witches Abroad and The Vagina Monologues," she said.

"We expect 2020 to be another great year especially as we celebrate our half century.'

Ms Brodie said the theatre's first show for the year, Educating Rita, opens on March 20.

"Rehearsals for that show and the pantomime Puss in Thongs to be staged in the Easter school holidays, are now so much more comfortable with airconditioning," she said.

Ms Brodie said Rochdale Theatre is also available for hire at very reasonable rates.

For more information, contact the committee through the website www.lismoretheatrecompany.org.au

