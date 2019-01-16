100-year-old coin found, but Val's 'not worried' about value

PENNY IS 100: Ballina's Val Amy with the 100-year-old penny she found among other coins.

THE expression "spend a penny" was once popular in the vernacular as a euphemism for going to the toilet - dating back to the days when there was a fee to wee.

But no matter how desperate Ballina's Val Amy is, there is one penny she won't be spending.

The St Andrew's nursing home resident was recently going through the things of her late husband, Allan Longridge, who died last year aged 86.

She found a bag of coins, and among the 1c and 2c coins, was an Australian penny dated 1919 - it will be 100 years old this year.

To put the find into some perspective, Queen Elizabeth II is the third monarch whose image appears on our currency since this penny, featuring King George V, was minted.

She said her late husband wasn't a collector of coins - the bag was simply loose change, and included other Australian pennies from the 1950s.

According to the website, allcoinvalues.com the 1919 penny was the first minted in Australia and approximately 5,810,000 were minted.

The website notes there were three varieties of the penny minted -- coins with a dot below a scroll on the top side, coins with two dots below that scroll and coins without dots.

The "no dot" coins, the website says, are "readily available", and are valued between $1 and upwards of $600, depending on the condition of the coin.

The coins with two dots are listed as "scarce" and can fetch, the website reports, between $65 and upwards of $6300, depending on the condition.

Val admitted she made the error of attempting to clean the coin, which will impact the price a collector would pay for it.

"But I'm not worried about the value," she said.