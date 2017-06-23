100 white sharks tagged by DPI

Scientists from the Department of Primary Industries tagged the 100th White Shark (female 2.5m) at Airforce Beach, Evans Head.

NSW Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair today made the announcement, and said scientists from the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) tagged the 100th white shark (female 2.5m) at Airforce Beach, Evans Head.

"Since August, 2015 we have been targeting white, bull and tiger sharks with a particular focus on the NSW North Coast,” Mr Blair said.

"The tagging program provides vital information about sharks and their movements along the NSW coastline and beyond - some sharks have been detected as far away as New Zealand.

"NSW is leading the world - we are the only government using SMART drumlines to catch and tag white sharks.”

SMART drumlines are used to intercept sharks beyond the surf breaks, before they are able to interact with surfers or swimmers.

When a shark is caught on a SMART drumline, researchers receive a phone, email and text alert and, if conditions permit, they tag, relocate and release the shark.

Mr Blair said the more information they have, the better equipped they are to reduce the risk of further attacks.

"In addition to the 100 white sharks, we are actively tracking 33 bull and 2 tiger sharks, as part of our $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

"This is a fantastic achievement by our dedicated shark scientists and contractors who have been on the water day in and day out trialling these methods to make sure beachgoers are as safe as possible.”

20 satellite linked (VR4G) shark listening stations were installed along the NSW coastline to provide real-time tracking data of tagged sharks.

These are located at Kingscliff, Byron Bay, Lennox Head, Ballina, Evans Head, Yamba, Coffs Harbour, South West Rocks, Port Macquarie and Forster, Crescent Head, Old Bar, Bondi, Hawks Nest, Redhead, Kiama, Sussex Inlet, Mollymook, Batemans Bay and Merimbula.