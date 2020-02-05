$100 vouchers for sport: How to claim yours now

ACTIVE KIDS VOUCHERS: These vouchers can be redeemed for children aged 4.5 u to 18 years and offer $100 towards sporting club fees and gear. Photo Jen Harkin.

MORE than 34,150 youngsters on the Northern Rivers took advantage of the Active Kids Vouchers in 2019, and sports club coaches, team managers and officials are hoping figures for 2020 will be even higher.

The $100 vouchers are not means-tested, and have been a huge support for families to help cover fees and gear.

And it’s easy to apply ‒ simply jump on line and follow the steps to claim and redeem.

In Lismore LGA last year, 7054 vouchers were activated across a variety of sporting activities, with girls claiming 48 per cent and boys 52 per cent, although only 59 per cent of the eligible population registered for the voucher.

From February 1, every child aged from 4.5 to 18, who is enrolled in school from kindergarten to Year 12, is eligible, including those home-schooled or enrolled in secondary school education at TAFE NSW.

Lismore Basketball spokeswoman Cheryl Amor said the vouchers had a real kick-on effect for the club.

Amor said the vouchers helped families, in particular those with multiple children.

“Not only did it allow for children to sign up using these vouchers, it also gave basketball an indirect benefit by giving families the means to afford to have their child choose a second sport after it was used for something else,” she said.

Active Kids voucher eligibility

● Reside in NSW

● Be aged 4.5 – 18 years’ old

● Hold or be listed on a valid Medicare card

● Be enrolled in primary or high school (this includes home-schooled or enrolled in secondary school education at TAFE NSW).

Guidelines and application information via NSW Office of Sport.