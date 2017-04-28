100 tickets to Norpa's latest show donated to flood victims

HAVING FUN: Student Alistair Moloney, 11, participates in the Circus Oz Workshop at Lismore City Hall.

CIRCUS Oz and Norpa are donating 100 tickets to their upcoming shows at Lismore City Hall to Lismore Helping Hands community group to distribute to families and individuals affected by the flood.

The tickets are to Model Citizens, the brand new show from Circus Oz.

As Lismore rebuilds, picking itself up and removing the mud and debris, so too the people that live in the community including school students.

NORPA and internationally acclaimed company Circus Oz also provided the opportunity for twenty-one grade six students from Our Lady Help of Christians Primary school to tumble, roll and jump in a workshop designed for beginners.

Circus Oz offered workshops for the flood devastated students of the South Lismore school as well as Channon and Tuntable school groups as a fun treat after the floods.

Our Lady Help of Christians Primary school in South Lismore was hit particularly hard during the flood with water over a metre-high inundating lower level classrooms, out of school care, canteens, bubblers and toilets.

With an army of volunteers, including the rural fire service and local families, and a month of cleaning and sanitisation the school was ready for the new term.

Our Lady Help of Christians Primary school acting principal Brendan Maloney said the workshops would provide a wonderful boost especially for the senior class who had been heavily involved in the clean-up.

"The children are very excited at the opportunity to participate in the workshops,” Mr Maloney said.

Students Alistair Moloney, 11, and MacKenzie Brown, 11, said they were excited to try something new and to interact with the performance and music.

Circus Oz will perform Model Citizens at NORPA at Lismore City hall on 12 & 13 May.

This is the first show NORPA has been able to put on since the flood damaged the entire bottom floor of Lismore City Hall.