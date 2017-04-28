22°
News

100 tickets to Norpa's latest show donated to flood victims

Marc Stapelberg
| 28th Apr 2017 6:55 AM
HAVING FUN: Student Alistair Moloney, 11, participates in the Circus Oz Workshop at Lismore City Hall.
HAVING FUN: Student Alistair Moloney, 11, participates in the Circus Oz Workshop at Lismore City Hall. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CIRCUS Oz and Norpa are donating 100 tickets to their upcoming shows at Lismore City Hall to Lismore Helping Hands community group to distribute to families and individuals affected by the flood.

The tickets are to Model Citizens, the brand new show from Circus Oz.

As Lismore rebuilds, picking itself up and removing the mud and debris, so too the people that live in the community including school students.

NORPA and internationally acclaimed company Circus Oz also provided the opportunity for twenty-one grade six students from Our Lady Help of Christians Primary school to tumble, roll and jump in a workshop designed for beginners.

Circus Oz offered workshops for the flood devastated students of the South Lismore school as well as Channon and Tuntable school groups as a fun treat after the floods.

Our Lady Help of Christians Primary school in South Lismore was hit particularly hard during the flood with water over a metre-high inundating lower level classrooms, out of school care, canteens, bubblers and toilets.

With an army of volunteers, including the rural fire service and local families, and a month of cleaning and sanitisation the school was ready for the new term.

Our Lady Help of Christians Primary school acting principal Brendan Maloney said the workshops would provide a wonderful boost especially for the senior class who had been heavily involved in the clean-up.

"The children are very excited at the opportunity to participate in the workshops,” Mr Maloney said.

Students Alistair Moloney, 11, and MacKenzie Brown, 11, said they were excited to try something new and to interact with the performance and music.

Circus Oz will perform Model Citizens at NORPA at Lismore City hall on 12 & 13 May.

This is the first show NORPA has been able to put on since the flood damaged the entire bottom floor of Lismore City Hall.

Lismore Northern Star
Fatal crash babysitter to face hearing

Fatal crash babysitter to face hearing

A BABYSITTER involved in a fatal crash on the Bruxner Highway which killed four-year-old Elle Underhill will face a committal hearing today.

  • News

  • 28th Apr 2017 8:36 AM

Controversial Telstra tower being built near Lismore

WORK on the Telstra mobile base station on Nimbin Rd at Koonorigan is underway despite community opposition.

Telstra won't budge on going ahead with controversial tower

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

DNA testing nabs alleged repeated thief

A man and woman were arrested following a police chase last night at Blacksoil.

Arrest regarding 2012 incident and two 2016 incidents

Local Partners

Towards Zero on Eltham Road

TARGETING hotspot for speed-related crashes.

Gollan Hotel: 'We've got a few decisions to make'

Gollan Hotel Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

“At the moment, we’re still looking very positive.”

Regurgitator to rock for the Northern Rivers

FUNDRAISER: Regurgitator.

Flood reflief fundraiser by rock bands

Hue Blanes: A song for Fernando, an album for the shaman

AT THE DRILL HALL: Melbourne artist and master pianist Hue Blanes.

This Saturday in Byron Bay

Gig guide: Fantastic entertainment for everyone this week

CHORDS FOR CHANGE: Music for a Warming World is two things: A celebration of music which also communicates the science behind climate change. Music for a Warming World is a mix of original folk, reggae and world music, combined with video and images. Sing with the band, laugh, disappear into the lush world of the projected images, and leave with hope for a better world. At Tintenbar Hall tomorrow Friday from 7.30pm.

There really is something for everyone this week

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

KHLOE Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit for posting a snap of herself on Instagram that wasn’t a selfie.

Regurgitator to rock for the Northern Rivers

FUNDRAISER: Regurgitator.

Flood reflief fundraiser by rock bands

100 tickets to Norpa's latest show donated to flood victims

HAVING FUN: Student Alistair Moloney, 11, participates in the Circus Oz Workshop at Lismore City Hall.

Circus Oz and Norpa give locals something to smile about

Hue Blanes: A song for Fernando, an album for the shaman

AT THE DRILL HALL: Melbourne artist and master pianist Hue Blanes.

This Saturday in Byron Bay

Gig guide: Fantastic entertainment for everyone this week

CHORDS FOR CHANGE: Music for a Warming World is two things: A celebration of music which also communicates the science behind climate change. Music for a Warming World is a mix of original folk, reggae and world music, combined with video and images. Sing with the band, laugh, disappear into the lush world of the projected images, and leave with hope for a better world. At Tintenbar Hall tomorrow Friday from 7.30pm.

There really is something for everyone this week

Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

DECADE OF LAUGHS: The Big Gig, MC'd by Mandy Nolan, celebrates its 10th year.

Free gig today at the Ballina RSL

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

UNDER CONTRACT

32/24 Scott Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

There is nothing quite like a brand-new home and this one will be the ultimate in funky, modern luxury with a resort style beach vibe. Features include 3...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

SNEAK PREVIEW - Peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the Village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. Only 2 lots remaining! The...

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!