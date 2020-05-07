Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 100 schools had no telephone lines for three hours today after a Telstra network issue.
About 100 schools had no telephone lines for three hours today after a Telstra network issue.
News

100 schools affected as Telstra phone network knocked out

by Judith Kerr
7th May 2020 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 100 schools across the southeast and Logan had no telephone lines for three hours today after a Telstra network issue.

Telstra said the problem affected schools that used Telstra's IP Telephony service, which is a voice over internet phone system.

The system has played a major role in schools where students across the southeast have been logging on to lessons from home during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Telstra said the platform that supports the phone system went down early this morning and was caused by a DNS or network issue.

"Around 100 schools logged a fault, and were impacted for about three hours," Telstra said.

Services were restored at after midday and the telco apologised to all involved.

Originally published as 100 schools affected as Telstra phone network knocked out

phones schools telstra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUT ON BAIL: Trial delayed for accused killers

        premium_icon OUT ON BAIL: Trial delayed for accused killers

        Crime THE two men were arrested over an alleged fatal assault in Ballina.

        Baggaley brother in fresh bid for bail

        premium_icon Baggaley brother in fresh bid for bail

        News Co-accused in high-profile drug bust appeals bail refusal

        Deadly corona coughing game children are playing

        premium_icon Deadly corona coughing game children are playing

        Education SHOULD children be wearing masks to school?

        Missing woman's disappearance 'not suspicious', police

        premium_icon Missing woman's disappearance 'not suspicious', police

        News Police confirmed they don't believe disappearance is suspicious.