95 photos: Did we snap you at the Casino Fun Run

Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

More than 400 people of all ages signed up for the 2019 Greater Bank Fun Run at Queen Elizabeth Park.

The 10km runners started with 16-year-old Finn Creather crossing the line first after completing the course in 34 minutes 25 seconds. The 5km run had school students run or walk the track. For the first time there was a toddler race with a gold coin entry donation for the Rural Fire Service. Mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters ran a short version of the track to finish off the morning before trophies were presented by Mayor Robert Mustow.