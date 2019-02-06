100 new homes a year: Business keeps local tradies in jobs

SUPPORTING LOCALS: Peter and Carren Leotta who own G.J. Gardner Tweed Heads and Ballina are proud to support local suppliers and contractors in their annual 100 new home builds.

SUPPORTING LOCALS: Peter and Carren Leotta who own G.J. Gardner Tweed Heads and Ballina are proud to support local suppliers and contractors in their annual 100 new home builds. Contributed

BUILDING about 100 new homes a year, Peter Leotta is proud of the fact his business G.J. Gardner Tweed and Ballina brings millions of dollars to the region.

Together with his wife Caren, Mr Leotta said as franchise partners the pair prided themselves on using local suppliers and contractors wherever possible.

"We have around 76 key suppliers and 83 core trades from earthworks through to letterbox installation and everything in between,” he said.

"From day one of a build we aim to keep the revenue local and one thing we emphasise with our team when we build new homes, is a lot of local families have a connection through one of our contractors or suppliers. There's always a link.”

Mr Leotta said his G.J. Gardner franchise took in the Tweed, Ballina, Byron and Lismore areas down to Evans Head.

He said the fact that he and Caren had seen so many of their core tradespeople and suppliers grow as their business had expanded was wonderful.

"All our team is made up of locals and many of our core carpentry, plumbing and electrical contractors have been with us since the franchise began some 15 years ago,” he said.

"So many of them are bringing apprentices through their training and are actively ensuring a lot of young ones come through so the next generation of talented tradespeople are ready.”

He said he was keen to reassure people that the recent troubles with the Ipswich franchise had nothing to do with their business.

"While we are sorry to hear of the closing of the North Ipswich franchise of G.J. Gardner Homes in Queensland, we want to assure our clients and suppliers that this is no cause for concern as none of our projects are impacted by these circumstances,” he said.

"They are a separate entity to us as G.J. Gardner Homes is made up of over 80 independent builders across the country working in franchise arrangements as separate businesses, and furthermore the NSW teams are managed by a separate master franchisee to the Queensland group.”