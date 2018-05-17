100 most popular baby names for boys and girls

The Top 100 Baby Names List for 2017 shows the Royal siblings and their family continue to have a strong influence on parents when it comes to naming their bubs.

The Top 100 Baby Names List for 2017 shows the Royal siblings and their family continue to have a strong influence on parents when it comes to naming their bubs. Vivid Pixels

PRINCE Harry might be on everyone's mind in the lead up to the royal wedding, but it's his brother William who has resonated strongly with NSW parents in 2017.

The Top 100 Baby Names List, released by the NSW Registry of Births Deaths & Marriages (BDM), shows the Royal siblings and their family continue to have a strong influence on parents when it comes to naming their babies.

BDM Registrar Amanda Ianna said William was the second most popular boy's name for the fourth year in a row, beaten narrowly by Oliver.

"Mums and Dads are also wild about Harry with his name jumping from 27 to 21. While his real name, Henry, was the biggest mover on the list finishing seventh last year up from 18th in 2016,” she said.

"Looking at the next generation of Royals - Charlotte soared up the girl's charts beating Olivia to the top spot.”

"Her siblings made less of an impact with George coming in at number 28 and Louis in last position at 70.”

"We are seeing little change in the most popular names, but there definitely seems to be a Royal flavour in the air, which means Louis is likely to leap up the rankings in 2018!”

Elizabeth still made an appearance on the list at number 46, while Catherine and Meg(h)an haven't been in the top 100 since the early 2000s.

Aside from Henry, other newcomers in the top 10 were Leo for boys and Ella and Zoe for girls, replacing Emily and Ruby.

"Whether it's significant to your heritage, trendy or unique, it's important to choose wisely as your child will carry their name for life,” Ms Ianna said.

Parents have 60 days to register their newborn. Registration is free in NSW and helps establish a child's legal identity. It can now be done online on BDM's website.

Top 20 boys names:

Oliver

William

Noah

Jack

Henry

James

Thomas

Lucas

Ethan

Alexander

Liam

Lachlan

Leo

Harrison

Samual

Isaac

Jacob

Hunter

Mason

Charlie

Top 20 girls names:

Charlotte

Olivia

Ava

Amelia

Mia

Isla

Chloe

Zoe

Ella

Grace

Isabella

Sophie

Harper

Emily

Ruby

Sophia

Evie

Ivy

Evelyn

Sienna

View the full baby name list at: www.bdm.nsw.gov.au/Documents/stats-names-2010s.pdf