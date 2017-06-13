19°
News

$100 million palliative care package for regional NSW

JASMINE BURKE
| 13th Jun 2017 11:17 AM
Hundreds of regional and rural frontline health staff will be able to upskill and deliver palliative care services to local communities
Hundreds of regional and rural frontline health staff will be able to upskill and deliver palliative care services to local communities Thinkstock

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RURAL and regional health staff are being urged to apply for scholarships to enhance palliative care skills.

The NSW Government's $100 million palliative care package means specialist palliative care will be locally accessible to residents of the Northern Rivers.

$900,000 has been dedicated to palliative care training for 300 nurses and allied health staff and $300,000 has been dedicated for scholarships for rural and regional staff to enhance their palliative care skills.

The Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard and Parliamentary Secretary for Rural and Regional Health, Leslie Williams outlined the new budget measures which will enable hundreds of regional and rural frontline health staff able to upskill and deliver palliative care services to their local communities.

"We are tackling the need for specialist training through training nurses and allied health frontline workers who currently work in our rural and regional communities, and also boosting funding for additional specialist doctors and nurses for new positions in regional health districts,” Mr Hazzard said.

Mrs Williams said the new scholarships and also funding for staff to undertake training would make a difference to more people wanting to access specialist palliative care expertise locally.

"We are asking nurses and other allied health staff to come forward and apply for the scholarships and the training. This is a win for professional development of our health workforce and a huge win for local communities,” Mrs Williams said.

The NSW Government will invest the additional $100 million over the next four years for palliative care services, including $17.4 million in the 2017-18 Budget.

The 2017-18 State Budget will also include:

- An additional six palliative care specialists in rural and regional areas ($2.4 million)

- Two specialist positions to provide relief to other specialists in rural and regional areas ($795,000)

- An additional 30 palliative care nurses providing care in hospitals, homes and nursing homes ($5 million)

- Developing and implementing comprehensive and integrated palliative care services, in line with community expectations and needs ($1 million)

- Improving medication management for palliative care patients through community pharmacy initiatives ($200,000).

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  funding health northern rivers health nsw government

WATCH: Super pump arrives to help Lismore

WATCH: Super pump arrives to help Lismore

THE super pump from Fire and Rescue NSW was deployed in readiness after rain continued to belt the region.

FLOOD EVENT: Wilsons Rivers hits 5m mark

Flood waters threaten to spill over Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing in the Ballina Shire.

"This means we should expect Simes Bridge to go under very soon"

ROAD CLOSURES: List of roads closed across the region

Cars driving through the flood waters at Ross Ln, Lennox Head.

Roads across Northern Rivers closed due to heavy rainfall

New $534 million Tweed Hospital gets green light

The NSW Government has announced a new $530million hospital will be built to replace the existing facility.

$534 million new Tweed Hospital announced

Local Partners

Flu vaccinations during pregnancy protect mother and baby

PREGNANT women are more prone to severe illness from flu, as well as to hospitalisations and even death.

Holding up Newrybar Public School

Newrybar Public School kindergarten in 2016. Photo Contributed

Ensuring the survival of Newrybar Public School is no small feat.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Jalquin has been coming to The Channon Markets since the 1980s.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

12 things to do this week

GOLDEN GIRL: Manager of Lazybones Tracy Whitaker was sitting pretty at last year's Old and Gold Festival at Brunswick Heads.

From Old and Gold to the Very Hungry Catterpillar

The moment that made American Pie a hit

IMAGINE a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless, and ‘band camp’ and ‘apple pie’ would be simply a school excursion and a baked treat.

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Nanna's jig was up with the luck of the Irish

LUCK OF THE IRISH: The infectious tunes played by Liora Lalita Claff & Band at the Knitting Nanna's Irish Jig had everyone up dancing.

Nanna's having a crack at the Irish

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Bachelor in Paradise production halted over ‘misconduct’

DeMario Jackson.

A US Bachelor spinoff has been shut down

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

Fantastic Commercial Investment In Prime Location!

2/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $470,000 ...

Here is an exceptional opportunity to purchase in the ever-popular Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This unit is set over two levels. The lower floor space is...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

&quot;the Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

. Sneak Preview, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

An Outstanding Opportunity In Prime Byron Bay Location!

14/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction If Not...

Come and put your creative touches on this perfectly positioned townhouse. A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

UNDER CONTRACT

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 Sold

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!