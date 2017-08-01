100 miles in memory of beloved mate

100 MILE MEMORY: Riders from all over the Northern Rivers turned out for the Jenny Caldwell 100 Mile Challenge on July 29, 2017, which was organised by the Byron Bay Cycling Club in honour of their fellow cyclist and friend.

CAMARADERIE, compassion and cadence were on the menu when cyclists rode in memory of Northern Rivers comrade who was killed in 2015.

The event to remember a Suffolk Park rider meant the Jenny Caldwell 100 Mile Challenge attracted cyclists from across the Northern Rivers including Yamba, Ballina, Rosebank, Dunoon, Federal, Ocean Shores and Byron.

The 100 mile (160 km) was described as a low-medium hills ride and is rated at level five, meaning it's approximately six hours in the saddle.

Riders were divided into two groups; the speedy pedalling bunch who averaged 30kmph and the main peloton who averaged 25 kmph with a few stops along the way.

The youngest rider, Connor Gibney, 16, had only recently taken up cycling and finished the event in style.

BBCC spokesperson Deb Fuller said the ride was held in perfect conditions.

"The weather was exceptional and the major stop at Evans Head on the river was lovely,” she said.

"We all stuck together and helped each other make it to the end.”

Fuller said everyone no matter their cadence enjoyed the event.

"In addition we were fortunate to have Jenny's husband Les join us for half of it,” she said.

"And he presented the medals to all the finishers, everyone had such a great time.”