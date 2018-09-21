Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis.
Cannabis. File
Crime

100 job applications, no calls and thrice busted with drugs

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Sep 2018 7:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER turned to smoking marijuana after applying for over 100 jobs and not getting one phone call in return.

He was then busted three times in two months with marijuana or drug utensils in his possession.

Tyler Jae Warren, 18, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to two drug possession charges, three drug utensil charges and a fail to appear charge.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Warren, who had moved out of home a year ago due to family troubles, had applied for over 100 jobs but hadn't received any calls, which made him feel 'down' and he turned to using marijuana.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police officers watched as Warren walked away from a known drug address before intercepting him, finding a bud in his back pocket and green leaf in the front during a pat-down search.

The second bust was at his Berserker unit and third, while riding a scooter and acting elusively.

Warren was ordered to pay $300 fine for failing to appear in court and 12-months probation. Not convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Fun and fashions from the Lismore Cup

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun and fashions from the Lismore Cup

    News WE TOOK 59 photos at the Lismore Cup this year... did we spot you? Check out our photo gallery.

    SNEAK PEEK: Plans in motion for $8 million pool upgrade

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Plans in motion for $8 million pool upgrade

    Council News "Pool would be over 60 years old... the time is here for upgrades"

    • 21st Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    Is $400 a week rent too much for this townhouse?

    premium_icon Is $400 a week rent too much for this townhouse?

    Property How much rent would you pay to live in this townhouse?

    • 21st Sep 2018 9:00 AM
    'Deeply traumatised': Family responds after investigation

    premium_icon 'Deeply traumatised': Family responds after investigation

    News "The family calls for an explanation why officer is still on duty"

    Local Partners