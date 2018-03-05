Menu
Some rain is forecast across the Northern Rivers today.
Weather

100% chance of rain forecast today

5th Mar 2018 6:13 AM

CARRYING an umbrella today is a safe bet, when the Bureau of Meteorology forecast 100% chance of rain.

A broad low pressure trough over our area of northern New South Wales is bringing humid and unsettled conditions.

As a result, showers and thunderstorms may be quite heavy for the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, a high in the Bight is extending a ridge across the south of the state, pushing southerly winds into southern and central districts.

On Tuesday the high is expected to strengthen and cross Tasmania, strengthening a ridge along the New South Wales coast.

The bureau states that showers and the chance of a thunderstorm are forecast and will be very heavy at times.

Temperatures will be in the mid to high twenties.

Lismore Northern Star
