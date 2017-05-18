100% chance of rain for Northern Rivers

THE Northern Rivers, much like the rest of NSW, can expect to get wet over the next few days as a weather system moves over us.

A broad low pressure system near South Australia links with a trough extending to central parts of the continent, drawing moisture southwards, the Bureau of Meteorology explains.

The trough and low will slowly move east and generate a significant rain bearing system, with thunderstorm activity, affecting much of New South Wales over the next couple of days.

Rain and thunder will affect areas west of The Divide today, and throughout during Friday.

This system will have weakened by Saturday, with rain areas shifting to the east.

An easing trend is expected Sunday as a high pressure system extends across the State.

Whilst the BoM uses holds predictions of 40-80% chance of showers, tomorrow they've used a prediction percentage of 100 - meaning the chance of water emerging from the skies could not be stronger.

FORCAST

Thursday:

Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers, most likely late this afternoon and evening.

Light winds with daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

Friday:

Cloudy with a near 100% chance of rain, possibly heavy at times in the north during the afternoon and evening.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Winds south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day then becoming east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 14 with daytime temperatures reaching around 17.

The BoM predicts 30-50mm of rainfall.

Saturday:

Cloudy with a 95% chance of rain, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

Winds east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the morning.

Overnight temperatures falling to around 15 with daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.

The BoM predicts 6-20mm of rainfall.

Sunday:

Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon.

Light winds and overnight temperatures falling to around 14 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.