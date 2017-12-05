100 blocks in new development will be 'snapped up'

The Reservoir Hill site at Lennox Head, which will soon be a residential development called Crest.

The Reservoir Hill site at Lennox Head, which will soon be a residential development called Crest. Mitchell Craig

REGISTRATIONS are now being taken for a long-awaited, premium residential development on the North Coast.

The prime Lennox Head site, commonly known as "Reservoir Hill", is on the corner of The Coast Rd, North Creek Rd and Byron Bay Rd.

It is being marketed by Braden Walters from McGrath Estate Agents and the campaign was launched this week.

He said the development was called Crest Lennox Head.

"It's a premium release within walking distance to Lennox village," he said.

"There will be only 100 or so lots with ocean, village and hinterland views, ranging from 600-900sqm. It's the last land release so close to the village and the ocean."

A new development, called Crest Lennox Head, is now being marketed. Crest Lennox Head

Mr Walters said the land had been rezoned to residential and a development application would soon be lodged with Ballina Shire Council.

He said it was hoped the approval would come through by March next year.

A spokesman from the council said although a development application had not yet been lodged, the land was "certainly zoned for residential".

Pre-DA meetings have also been held.

A timeframe on the approval process could not be confirmed.

But there has already been a lot of interest in the project, and Mr Walters said one of the main attractions was larger block sizes, making the development "family friendly".

"Some will have quite good views looking towards the village and Seven Mile Beach," he said.

"But the biggest selling point is its walkability - you can walk right down the hill to everything in the village."

Registrations are now open for the blocks of land.

The blocks will be sold on a "first come, first served" basis, and Mr Walters said they expected about 300 registrations over the next six weeks.

"It's been a little bit 'hush hush' but we've already taken 30 registrations," he said.

"We are seeing a lot of interest already. People are excited, they have been looking forward to this land coming on the market."

The blocks are expected to sell for between $450,00-$550,000, depending on the views and the size of the land.

For more information or to register, visit the Crest Lennox Head website.