The legend shows widespread and heavy rainfall with 100 - 300mm falling with isolated pockets possibly exceeding this. North Coast Storm Chasers
News

100-300mm of rain with possible flash flooding

Samantha Elley
by
22nd Feb 2018 12:34 PM

GET OUT the umbrellas as the Northern Rivers is in for a very wet few days.

Tonight there is a 60 per cent chance of rain but tomorrow the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting 100 per cent chance of showers.

While the BOM conservatively estimates 30 to 60mm, Northern Rivers storm chasing group North Coast Storm Chasers have posted the possibility of 100-300mm.

The dramatic weather is thanks to a trough system developing over the northern coast.

The trough is forecast to dissipate early Saturday as another trough and associated cold front approaches from the south west.

It will bring unsettled weather and then stall over the Northern Rivers area, according to the BOM, where there is an 80 per cent chance of showers and a thunderstorm.

NCSC warn of heavy rain over the major catchments such as the Wilsons River on the Northern Rivers, with the possibility of flash flooding and river flooding.

Lismore Northern Star
