10 years of beers at Stone & Wood

IT'S been 10 years of beers since the first kegs rolled out of Byron Bay's local brewery Stone & Wood back in 2008.

For the Northern Rivers independent brewery, they're excited but the milestone feels like a drop in the ocean.

"Compared to breweries in other parts of the world that have been around for hundreds of years, we're 10 years young," co-owner Brad Rogers said.

Looking back, head brewer Caolan Vaughn said that the brewery has released experimental brews since the early days, including Beers of the Earth, The Mash Collective series, Stone Beer, The Gatherer and Forefathers but has always been limited by capacity.

"We've released some memorable beers but until now, our focus has also been on getting enough of it to our thirsty drinkers."

Stone & Wood is looking forward to ramping up their releases, promising some exciting changes, additions and limited brews in the coming months. But that's not all... in the coming months, the brewery will put on their inaugural Backyard Invitational event on November 24, at what will become their Brisbane Brewery in the new year, and the new Byron Bay Brewery will open its doors by the end of the year.

Stone & Wood Brewery Byron Bay project manager Jamie Revell has said: "We are excited to be at the pointy end of our brewery build. All of the finer details such as landscaping and timber finishes are now coming to life. The bar and kitchen are both currently being fitted and the last of our brewhouse equipment will move in the coming weeks".

"We can't wait to open the doors of our new spiritual home and invite locals and visitors to see how we brew and learn more about Stone & Wood. Early next year we will move our offices to the new space, so the whole Byron team can finally work under one roof."

When asked about the 10 year milestone and everything that's coming down the line head brewer Caolan Vaughn said: "We're proud of the journey so far and having an incredible, passionate team that's been along for the ride but all of us at Stone & Wood are even more excited for what's to come."