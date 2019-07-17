10-year-old in freak accident 'opens her eyes momentarily'

Abbie's GoFundMe page has already raised more than $1700.

Abbie's GoFundMe page has already raised more than $1700. Contributed

ABBIE Sweeper, the 10-year-old Plainland girl who was in a 'one in a million' horse accident is showing signs of recovery.

A post on the Facebook page dedicated to Abbie and her accident says she is 'frowning and opening her eyes momentarily and regulating her own blood pressure' in the ICU at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

READ MORE ABOUT ABBIE'S TRAGIC ACCIDENT HERE

Abbie was badly injured on Sunday when she fell off her horse while participating in the the Laidley and District Pony Club Gymkhana.

Increasing its goal from $5000 to $10,000, a GoFundMe page for Abbie has raised $4985 so far towards the girl's medical expenses and 'to help ease some of the burden for Abbie and her parents'.

INJURED GIRL: A social media post indicated Abbie Sweeper, 10, has opened her eyes momentarily. Contributed

The City of Ipswich Pony Club and Hendra Pony Club have both pledged their support to Abbie and her family.

Dedicating its 60th anniversary to Abbie, the Hendra Pony Club announced it would be using the event to raise money through donations and raffles.

Club Vice President Tina Smith said the club wanted to raise 'as much money as possible'.

"A lot of our members know Abigail and quite a few were actually out there at Laidley when the event happened," Mrs Smith said.

"A few are really upset because they actually saw it."

She hoped the club would be able to help ease some of the financial burden.

"It's one of those things we all feel can happen at any time and we can only teach the kids how to ride but little mishaps happen," she said.

"Everyone's hearts just go out (the family)."

She said the injury was a 'one in a million accident'.

"The whole reason we keep riding is because we love the horses, we love the people and the friendships you make through pony clubs," she said.

"There are always risks but it's rewarding to be out and about on your horse."

She is currently in the Queensland Children's Hospital in an induced coma.