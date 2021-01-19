Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.
News

10-year-old boy airlifted to hospital in 'serious' condition

Rebecca Lollback
by
19th Jan 2021 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A boy has been airlifted to hospital suffering from a serious medical condition.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked overnight on an urgent inter-hospital mission.

The 10-year-old boy, who was at Lismore Base Hospital, was transferred to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

"The child was stabilised at Lismore by the helicopter Critical Care Medical Team prior to being flown direct to the children's hospital," the Westpac helicopter spokesman said.

More Stories

westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock setback for gold mine west of Casino

        Premium Content Shock setback for gold mine west of Casino

        News The company has been working hard to “unlock the value” of the Northern NSW gold and silver mine site.

        ’We have lost a great man’: Sporting community in mourning

        Premium Content ’We have lost a great man’: Sporting community in mourning

        News The 83-year-old former Olympic cyclist died after a fall

        Man used treats, video games to bribe stepsons for sex

        Premium Content Man used treats, video games to bribe stepsons for sex

        News The Far North Coast man was found guilty of sexually assaulting the three brothers...

        30 silos, almost 13m high, proposed for Ballina Shire

        Premium Content 30 silos, almost 13m high, proposed for Ballina Shire

        News The silos would be used for seasonal storage of local produce