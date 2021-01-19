10-year-old boy airlifted to hospital in 'serious' condition

A boy has been airlifted to hospital suffering from a serious medical condition.

A spokesman from the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked overnight on an urgent inter-hospital mission.

The 10-year-old boy, who was at Lismore Base Hospital, was transferred to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

"The child was stabilised at Lismore by the helicopter Critical Care Medical Team prior to being flown direct to the children's hospital," the Westpac helicopter spokesman said.