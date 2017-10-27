News

10 worst road black spots revealed: YOUR SAY

A car amongst trees with police tape on it along the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar.
A car amongst trees with police tape on it along the Bruxner Highway at Wollongbar. Samantha Poate
Alison Paterson
WHEN The Northern Star asked readers to tell us where the worst black spots were located, they responded.

We heard of treacherous roads all over the Northern Rivers - many, thankfully, not promoted to black spot status with a fatality but still sites of numerous near misses.

 

Here's your top 10 black spots:

1) Alphadale Rd and Bruxner Highway intersection, Alphadale

2) Canterbury and Centre streets, Casino, near the Scottish fast-food restaurant

3) Richmond Hill Rd and Bruxner Highway, Goonellabah

4) Invercauld Rd and Ballina Rd, Lismore

5) Where Wyrallah Rd, Dibbs St, Harmony Ave and Murray St all meet, East Lismore

6) Naughton's Gap Rd and Bentley Rd, Bentley

7) Alstonville bypass T-junction

8) Tintenbar Rd and Tamarind Dr, Tintenbar

9) Bangalow Rd and Coast Rd, Suffolk Park

10) Corner Cynthia Wilson Dr and Invercauld Rd

Did we miss one? tell us at news@northernstar.com.au

