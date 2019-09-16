10 weird, wacky things to do at Lismore's festival for kids

INTERACTIVE: Playground Festival is a free one-day festival for children and families co-presented by The Quad and Lismore Regional Gallery on Saturday 21 September (10am -4pm).

IF YOUR kids have never tried tightroping, building a human-sized bird nest, or building a playground, Lismore's Playground Festival is the place to be.

Playground Festival is a free one-day festival held this month for children and families packed with creative activities, roving performances and music.

Marisa Snow, The Quad Placemaking Officer said it was a "hands-on interactive festival which encourages children and their families to get creative and active together".

She said it was all about encouraging risk in play and there would be a "huge array of immersive activities" to keep the kids entertained all day.

"Among the many delights this year we are launching the Tight Wire Playground which will be a custom designed circus playground co-created by SeedArts and young people for three weeks leading up to the festival."

Playground Festival Highlights include:

Tight Wire Playground by SeedArts: Local circus creative engineers SeedArts are building a custom designed Tight Wire Playground in The Quad. Come challenge your balance on the ropes, wires, stepping stones and beams of the playground and watch professional performers from Melbourne and Brisbane's Company to perform their breath-taking acts on the high-wire.

Spaghetti Circus workshop and performance of Planet Lava: Spaghetti Circus will be setting up an interactive play space with coach Corie Hurry and will perform their new kids show called Planet Lava.

Build Your Own Giant Bower Bird Nest: Create your own human size bower bird nests with landscape architects Earth Play. Imitate one of Australia's most amazing and clever animal architects - the bower bird - and help make a bower, big enough to get inside, using all natural materials. When complete decorate your cubby structure with brightly coloured natural objects, just like bower birds do. Watch the activity evolve over the day into a field of nests to play in.

Poppy Galactic and the Beat: Poppy Galactic and The Beatis an electronic dance music duo for kids, made up of Tiffany Richmond (ex Sparkadia) and Terepai Richmond (Rodriguez, The Whitlams, John Butler Trio). Poppy Galactic and The Beat create super fun music that kids (and adults) love dancing to.

Make your own Playground: Come and make your own playground from recycled materials at Lismore Regional Gallery. An experienced facilitator will be on hand to assist in creating the playground of your dreams.

Roundabout Theatre 'The Slow Show': Trichia is a nature-loving human and Helix a giant garden snail. They live in Helix's beautifully crafted shell and are slowly travelling the world, enjoying the magic in simple things.

The Walkie Talkies: Absurdly serious fitness fanatics The Walkie Talkies will get your heart racing and your belly laughing.

Northern Rivers Conservatorium: The Northern Rivers Conservatorium will hold music classes based around play, rhythm, movement, story-telling and hands-on tasters of musical instruments for 3 - 8 year olds. Rock out to the Youth Rock Band and other young performers in the performance space.

Social Futures Clubhouse: The Clubhouse (downstairs at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium) will hold a series of workshops throughout the day including badge making, make your own drawing robots, jewellery making and photoshop mashup poster design.

Peggy Popart Art Gallery tours: Discover the delights of Lismore Regional Gallery with the wonderful and fun Peggy Popart.

Playground Festival Saturday September 21 from 10am-4pm at The Quad and Lismore Regional Gallery. Free.