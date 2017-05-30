21°
Opinion

10 ways to tell it's winter on the Northern Rivers

Alison Paterson
| 30th May 2017 10:25 AM
WHEELY GOOD: Cyclists swap fingerless gloves for the col weather version for winter riding.
WHEELY GOOD: Cyclists swap fingerless gloves for the col weather version for winter riding. Supplied

WHILE down south the Victorians and Tasmanians are huddled by the fire, sipping hot chocolate and wearing every woollen item of clothing they possess, up here in the Northern Rivers, it's hard to tell when autumn finishes and winter begins.

But fear not, here's the Northern Star's infallible guide to telling when it's winter:

1. Local surfers start wearing spring suits while visitors from down south are still in board-shorts, bikinis or rash vests

 

SUIT UP: Locals don wetsuits while southern visitors are still surfing in in boardshorts.
SUIT UP: Locals don wetsuits while southern visitors are still surfing in in boardshorts. Supplied

2. The days are getting shorter

 

SUNSHINE OF MY LIFE: Shorter days and longer nights signal winter&#39;s here.
SUNSHINE OF MY LIFE: Shorter days and longer nights signal winter's here. MaxPixel's contributors

3. Girls who spend summer in short-shorts and skimpy tops add a scarf to the mix

 

SCARF STYLE: Cool chicks retain their summer style but may add a scarf to keep cosy during winter.
SCARF STYLE: Cool chicks retain their summer style but may add a scarf to keep cosy during winter. Supplied

4. Tragic but true - Socks appear under sneakers, flip-flops and sandals

 

FASHION FAUX PAS: Socks with flip-flops might make sense but not in this journalist's lifetime.
FASHION FAUX PAS: Socks with flip-flops might make sense but not in this journalist's lifetime. SUPPLIED

5. Tradies don beanies but still wear shorts (of course)

 

WARM YOUR NOGGIN: Tradies start wearing beanies but still stick with shorts in winter.
WARM YOUR NOGGIN: Tradies start wearing beanies but still stick with shorts in winter. Supplied

6. You might need a stylish cardigan once the sun goes down - tie optional

 

SUITS YOU SIR: Stylish cardigans are all the go when winter arrives.
SUITS YOU SIR: Stylish cardigans are all the go when winter arrives. Supplied

7. Cyclists swap fingerless gloves for the version with full digit coverage

 

GLOVES ON: Cyclists might still be in shorts but full gloves are needed on these cooler morning commutes.
GLOVES ON: Cyclists might still be in shorts but full gloves are needed on these cooler morning commutes. Supplied

8. More soups appear on cafe menus

 

SOUP'S UP: Hot soup replaces salads at your favourite café over winter.
SOUP'S UP: Hot soup replaces salads at your favourite café over winter. Supplied

9. Footy players of all codes have taken over every playing field everywhere

 

GAME ON: When footy takes over the sporting fields, you know it's winter.
GAME ON: When footy takes over the sporting fields, you know it's winter. Supplied

10. Shark nets are removed for the annual whale migration

 

SHARK NETS REMOVED: The annual northerly whale migration signals winter is on the way.
SHARK NETS REMOVED: The annual northerly whale migration signals winter is on the way. Supplied
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  listicle northern rivers weather opinion winter

