10 ways to tell it's winter on the Northern Rivers

WHILE down south the Victorians and Tasmanians are huddled by the fire, sipping hot chocolate and wearing every woollen item of clothing they possess, up here in the Northern Rivers, it's hard to tell when autumn finishes and winter begins.
But fear not, here's the Northern Star's infallible guide to telling when it's winter:
1. Local surfers start wearing spring suits while visitors from down south are still in board-shorts, bikinis or rash vests
2. The days are getting shorter
3. Girls who spend summer in short-shorts and skimpy tops add a scarf to the mix
4. Tragic but true - Socks appear under sneakers, flip-flops and sandals
5. Tradies don beanies but still wear shorts (of course)
6. You might need a stylish cardigan once the sun goes down - tie optional
7. Cyclists swap fingerless gloves for the version with full digit coverage
8. More soups appear on cafe menus
9. Footy players of all codes have taken over every playing field everywhere
10. Shark nets are removed for the annual whale migration