10+ ways to spend school holidays on the Northern Rivers

The school holidays are upon us and if you’re a busy parent, that means finding ways to keep the kids entertained.

Luckily, The Northern Star has compiled the top family-friendly options for the week ahead:

Writer’s Salon

For those seeking out some light literature these holidays, the Flamingo Writer’s Salon has returned after a COVID-19 hiatus.

Featuring Northern Rivers writers reading original works, the event is also a fundraiser for Friends of the Gallery.

To book, head here.

WHEN: April 18, 2-5pm

WHERE: Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St

COST: Free

School Holiday Acting Intensive for Ages 12–16

This NOPRA School Holiday Intensive is an opportunity for youth to immerse themselves into the craft of acting.

From improvisation, text work, stagecraft and character work, this is an excellent opportunity for participants to develop skills, with NORPA’s new youth theatre director Scott Johnson.

This workshop has strictly limited numbers (16 max), so book in quickly via this link.

WHEN: April 13-15 from 8.45am-3.30pm each day

WHERE: NORPA, Lismore City Hall

COST: $270 per person

Mini guardians workshop

Macadamia Castle’s Wildlife Guardians program is perfect for those youngsters aged 5-7 with a passion for animals.

Spend a fun-filled day behind-the-scenes in the Animal Park learning about conservation, designing a reptile enclosure and more.

Numbers are limited so book early via the link here.

WHEN: April 14, 9am-12:30pm

WHERE: Macadamia Castle, 419 Hinterland Way

COST: $60

Movie marathon

Tweed youth week is kicking off in style in Murwillumbah with a movie night showcasing Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb, Soul Surfer and Hunt For The Wilderpeople.

The event is free for 12-18 year olds and every cinema-goer will receive free popcorn on entry.

COVID-safe measures will be in place so booking is essential via the link here.



WHEN: April 16, doors open at 12.45pm and the marathon ends at 7.55pm.

WHERE: The Regent Cinema, 5 Brisbane St, Murwillumbah

COST: Free

Regent Cinema corner in Murwillumbah

Lismore Regional Gallery’s school holiday program

Join Lismore Regional Gallery for loads of holiday fun, including art tours, eye spy activities, artmaking and more.

Book here.

WHEN: April 14, 11am – 1pm

WHERE: Lismore Regional Gallery, 11 Rural St

COST: $5



Youth Week @The Quad

The Quad and surrounding buildings will come alive these school holidays with a half-pipe, skating comps, comedy events and more.

To check out the full program, head here.

WHEN: Apr 15-16, 10am-9pm

WHERE: Lismore Quadrangle, Cnr Keen and Magellan Sts

COST: Free

Enamel Pendant workshop

Crafty hands should get excited for this workshop introducing the art of basic dry enamelling techniques to beginners.

Those who attend the four hour workshop will come away with a colourful enamel pendant.

This course is suitable for all and bookings can be made via 0407119795 or emailing michelle@michellewalker.com.au

WHEN: April 17, 1 – 5pm

WHERE: Silver Cloud Studios, South Lismore

COST: $120

Really really free market

As the name suggests, the market is perfect for those wanting to save or scrimp these school holidays.

Come browse the stalls or just hang out on the grass and listen to the buskers.

WHEN: April 18, 9-11am

WHERE: Lismore Community Gardens, Brewster and Magellan Sts

COST: Free



Bangalow food truck carnival

If you have kids with a sweet or savoury tooth, look no further than this afternoon event.

Bring a picnic rug, enjoy some great local food trucks and chill out to tunes from Milo Green, all while the kids let loose on the rides.

WHEN: April 16, 5–8pm

WHERE: Bangalow Showground, Station St

COST: Prices vary



Arts and craft zone

Cherry Street Sports is holding an arts & craft zone over the school holidays.

In conjunction, Kidzklub Australia is also running a drumming workshop for those kids doubly full of energy.

WHEN: April 15, 11am

WHERE: Cherry Street Sports Ballina, 68 Cherry St, Ballina

COST:﻿ Free

The Cherry Streets Sports in Ballina is hosting a drumming workshop for kids. Picture: Alan Barber

BRFC Academy Easter Holiday Clinic

Join Brisbane Roar Academy for their must-see football clinics.

Registrations are now open for a variety of clinics for those aged 13-16.

For the full line up and to book, head here.

WHEN: April 17-18, session times start at 9am – 11am and 11.30am – 1.30pm

WHERE: Cavanbah Centre Byron Bay, 249 Ewingsdale Rd

COST: $65 for one day and $120 for the two days

Originally published as 10+ ways to spend school holidays on the Northern Rivers