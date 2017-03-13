27°
News

10 ways to predict rain without going online

Alison Paterson
| 13th Mar 2017 9:55 AM
Cirrus clouds (also known as Mare's Tails) can indicate stormy weather ahead.
Cirrus clouds (also known as Mare's Tails) can indicate stormy weather ahead. MaxPixel's contributors

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BACK in the day, before the internet, people used a variety of methods to predict if rain was going to come along and fill their tanks, water their crops or ruin a picnic.

These days all we have to do is look at our mobile phones, laptop or open up the daily newspaper to check out the weather report, but there's lots of other methods - some more reliable than others.

But what if your phone battery dies or there's a power cut and your internet connection goes down?

Luckily for you, the Northern Star has down the hard work so you can predict if rain is on the way.

10 way to predict rainy weather

1. Go outside - If you get wet and it's not the garden sprinkler, then yes, it could be raining.

 

Walk outside and if it's raining, you'll get wet - unless you have an umbrella.
Walk outside and if it's raining, you'll get wet - unless you have an umbrella. Supplied

2. Arthritis - pain in the joints is often attributed to low air pressure which occurs before rain.

 

People who experience joint pain often say they know when it's going to rain.
People who experience joint pain often say they know when it's going to rain. Supplied

3. Ants - These critters reportedly build steeper sides on their homes, head inside the nearest building or even take to the skies when rain is on the way.

 

Ants are said to build hills with steeper sides, come inside a house or take to the skies ahead of rainy weather.
Ants are said to build hills with steeper sides, come inside a house or take to the skies ahead of rainy weather. Supplied

4. Birds - According to those in the know, black cockatoos squawk and the number of them flying low indicates how many days of rain are ahead.

 

Black cockatoos are said to fly low and squawk when rain is on the way.
Black cockatoos are said to fly low and squawk when rain is on the way. Supplied

5. Breathe - If you go outside before a storm and take a deep breath, you should be able to feel the moisture in your nostrils.

 

Step outside and take a deep breath - you should be able to smell the moisture in the air if a storm is on the way.
Step outside and take a deep breath - you should be able to smell the moisture in the air if a storm is on the way. Supplied

6. Clouds - Aircraft pilots reckon cirrus clouds (aka mare's tails) indicate a warm front which produces low pressure. If you've ever been in a light aircraft during a storm, you know whey they head for home when they see a storm front approaching.

7. Fitzroy glass - Named after Admiral Fitzroy who commanded the HMS Beagle carrying Charles Darwin, this handy weather barometer (aka storm glass) contained several potent chemicals including potassium nitrate, ammonium chloride, distilled water, ethanol and camphor. When the liquid in the glass was cloudy with small stars it indicated thunderstorms.

 

Named after Admiral Fitzroy who commanded the HMS Beagle, this handy barometer contains potassium nitrate, ammonium chloride, distilled water, ethanol and camphor. When the liquid in the glass was cloudy with small stars it indicates thunderstorms.
Named after Admiral Fitzroy who commanded the HMS Beagle, this handy barometer contains potassium nitrate, ammonium chloride, distilled water, ethanol and camphor. When the liquid in the glass was cloudy with small stars it indicates thunderstorms. Supplied

8. Hair - If your hair feels frizzy rather than it's usual smooth and silky style, this may be caused by low humidity which occurs before those rain clouds move into action.

 

If your hair frizzes up, it's less likely a bad-hair day than all the moisture in the air heralding stormy weather (ahem) ahead.
If your hair frizzes up, it's less likely a bad-hair day than all the moisture in the air heralding stormy weather (ahem) ahead. Supplied

9. Moon - If there is a ring or a halo around the moon, moonlight is shining through those cirrus clouds.

 

A ring around the moon is no old wives tale.
A ring around the moon is no old wives tale. Supplied

10. Smoke - Out camping and the weather and regulations permits a campfire? If rain is on the way then the low pressure should keep the smoke low and swirly rather than a steady rise when the weather is clear. Time to head for the tent.

 

When the smoke from a campfire swirls around rather than waft upwards, rain is ahead.
When the smoke from a campfire swirls around rather than waft upwards, rain is ahead. Supplied
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers weather storm weather prediction

Super storm to lash SEQ and northern New South Wales

Super storm to lash SEQ and northern New South Wales

Damaging wind gusts over 90km/h and hail 2cm in diameter is also predicted

House destroyed by fire

MYSTERY BANG: A loud explosion rang out across Chinchilla last night.

A house has been destroyed by fire overnight in Coraki

EXCLUSIVE: $41 million play haven proponents speak out

Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

Beef barons behind Ringtank Pty Ltd break silence

Volunteer jobs available for 2018 Commonwealth Games

2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi the surfing koala.

Only one week to go to volunteer for the GC2018 Commonwealth Games

Local Partners

Volunteer jobs available for 2018 Commonwealth Games

THERE is only one week to go for people to volunteer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

One of our own named NSW regional woman of the year

Julia Harpham of Tenterfield, pictured with Lismore MP Thomas George and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, has been named NSW Regional Woman of the Year.

"Julia is making a significant impact in regional NSW"

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get local produce and fresh coffee from.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

Scott Rheuben, of Lismore, with his children's book, Roses are NOT Red.

Local author releases his first children's book

‘I find funny things in dark places’

NAZEEM Hussain has opened up about being an Aussie Muslim comedian after getting eliminated from I’m A Celebrity.

Ridley Scott: I’ve worked out a Gladiator sequel

Gladiator director Ridley Scott says he knows how to make a sequel to the movie.

Director Ridley Scott has suggested he could be making a sequel.

Diana's ex lover answers: 'Are you Prince Harry’s dad?'

Diana, Princess of Wales presenting trophy to James Hewitt at polo match in the mid-nineties. Picture: SuppliedSource:News Corp Australia

ROYAL watchers intrigued by Princess Diana's affair

MR & MRS WRONG: Gloves off in couple’s toxic public split

Cheryl rolls her eyes back to the Gold Coast during her breakup with Andrew.

THINGS have turned nasty between MAFS couple Andrew and Cheryl.

More horror for My Kitchen Rules history makers

Amy and Tyson narrowly avoided elimination.

MKR record-holders Amy and Tyson Murr narrowly avoid elimination.

And then there were three - Nazeem Hussain outed

Nazeem Hussain before his I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! elimination.

Comedian exits I'm A Celeb, leaving Casey, Nat and Dane as top three

MUSIC: New Jethro Tull album features string quartet

WHAT do Jethro Tull and a string quartet have in common?

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

SOLD at Auction...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

EXCLUSIVE: $41 million play haven proponents speak out

Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

Beef barons behind Ringtank Pty Ltd break silence

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!