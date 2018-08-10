10 ways to keep busy this week

1. Teven-Tintenbar School's Country Fair: This is not your ordinary school fete. There's plenty of food - including pulled pork, chicken and brisket burgers, Indian and Indonesian curries, Mexican nachos and delicious Lennox Head Gelato ice-cream and coffee - and lots of bargains. Pick up some fresh produce, jams, chutneys, homemade cakes and fresh cut flowers. Check out the craft items made by clever mums and dads, buy plants or rummage through the bric-a-brac stall. There's also face painting, sand wizard pictures, hair and nails stall and Sideshow Alley. An all-day ride passes for the giant slide, wipeout, giant bouncy castle and cup and saucer rides is just $25. There are prizes to win in raffles and Moo Poo Lotto. Teven-Tintenbar Country Fair starts at 9.30am on Saturday and runs until 2.30pm. The school is located in Fredericks Lane, Tintenbar.

2. Hotel Cecil Casino Gold Cup: Enjoy all the action at the Casino Racecourse on Saturday as the Casino Racing Club hosts their annual race day. Giddy up in your best and enjoy a day in the field. The races will be complemented by full TAB facilities on course, plus bar and food outlets. For more information visit www.casinoracingclub.com.au.

3. Battle of the Bands, Heat Two: Get along to the Nimbin Bush Theatre on Saturday from 12.30pm for this exciting event. Entries have been flooding in, and today's heat will see four acts who are vying for coveted performances at this years Airlie Beach Festival of Music. Performing will be local lad Laurie La and Clay, with more artists to be announced. Free event. Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd. Visit www.nimbinbushtheatre.com/events

4. Biala Bridge to Breakwall Walkathon: Get up early on Sunday for this fun, family-friendly, all-inclusive, wheelchair accessible event. It starts at 7.30am and is a 4km walk starting at the Missingham Park Ampitheatre in Ballina and walking along the breakwall and back. A fun light warm up will begin at 8am with Laughter Worx and Zumba. The walk will start at 9am. East Ballina Lions will hold a barbecue, Tombola Stall, an all ages all abilities obstacle course and raffles on the day. Prize for most money raised on the day. Entry is $10 per person or $20 per family (limited to 5 members per family).

5. The Ballina All Age Netball Carnival: A record 31 teams will be competing at this event from 8.30am on Sunday, with players coming from Ballina, Lennox, Brunswick Byron, Alstonville and Lismore.

6. New exhibition at Crawford House: Connecting Through Stitches is the newest exhibition at Alstonville's Crawford House, and you can check it out on Sunday between 1pm and 4pm. It features embroidery, tatting and crochet produced by women on the Alstonville Plateau in the 19th and 20th centuries. This exhibition is on until October 7, every Friday 10am-4pm or Sundays 1pm-4pm. Cost: Adults $3, school-age children $1. Phone 6628 1829 or head to 10 Wardell Rd, Alstonville.

7. Mexican fiesta: Head along to the Park Hotel on Monday night for a mad Mexican fiesta. Strap on your favourite sombrero for a night of delicious, house-made mex food, loads of margaritas and fun. Kids eat free. There will be nachos, burritos, tacos, fajitas and kids meals. Also, if you think you have what it takes to ride a bull, have a go on the mechanical bull.

8. Two Wolves: Byron Theatre is hosting Two Wolves, an original theatre work for young people based on the novel by local author Tristan Bancks. Presented by BANG! Academy of Performing Arts, this is showing on Tuesday August 14, at 7pm and Wednesday, August 15 at 7pm. Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St. Cost is $25 per adult, concession $15, child U18 $15, family of four (two adults and two children) $70.

9. Keith Potger at the Ballina RSL: The founding member of The Seekers will be performing at the Ballina RSL on Wednesday, August 15, at 10.30am. This year is the 50th anniversary of The Seekers' breakup. As well as several No. 1 hits in the UK, The Seekers were the first Australian group to reach No. 1 in the USA charts. Keith Potger accompanies himself on his Maton 12 string guitar, which is the guitar that has made The Seekers' instrumental sound so unique. He also has taken up the ukulele and features a couple of songs that he has co-written specially for this instrument. The concert is a solo show. Tickets $15. Phone 6681 9500.

10. Bangalow BBQ and Bluegrass Festival: This event kicks off on Friday, August 17, with the Old Time Variety Show from 6pm until 10pm at the A&I Hall. There will be plenty of other events the following day, visit www.bbqbluegrass.com.au for all the details. This annual event offers great local food and quality musicianship in a fun family day out raising funds for local arts and culture.