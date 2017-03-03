10 ways to contribute to Clean Up Australia Day at home

Cleaning up Australia starts with taking personal responsibility and taking action. Photo Leah Kidd / NewsMail

THIS Sunday is Clean Up Australia Day and you can do your part by reducing your household waste with these handy tips by organisation experts Julie Tylman and Ali Linz.

Tips to avoid excess waste at home:

1.Buy in bulk: reduce packaging waste and save money

2. No more plastic bags: use reusable bags ,keep them in your car and stash a foldaway tote in your purse.

3. Cut down on using paper towels: replace with microfiber cloths, old t-shirts, or towels. Stash a small bin under your sink to toss used, dirty cloths in to make it easier to transport to the laundry.

4. Reusable water bottles: refill instead of buying new.

5. If you're a foodie: google the many different ways to reuse: onion skins, broccoli and herb stems, fruit starting to over-ripen and more. Otherwise start buying less and topping up as needed.

Mindful Gifting Tips:

1. Cut gift wrap use by 95% - Give a group gift wanted instead of 20 nic nacs with all their packaging and wrapping.

2. Collect for a group gift online to avoid wasting time and energy chasing people for money. Less packaging, less petrol and less unwanted, cheaper gifts filling our landfills.

3. Use e-cards and e-vouchers that can be printed out and re-cycled or emailed.

4. Wrap with chic fabric, recycled fun paper, old atlas paper, comic pages or your kids artwork. Get creative!

5. Jazz up recycled paper with a re-used ribbon or kitchen string.