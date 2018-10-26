10 top things to do this weekend

1. Alstonville Show: From 8am on Saturday the gates of the Alstonville Show will be open for the 130th edition of this popular event. With a myriad of fun and exciting activities and infotainment all the family including rodeo, circus, woodchop, pavilion, livestock and poultry, rides, tug of war, monster trucks and a fireworks display at 8:30pm. Adults $10, kids 10-17 $5, under 10 free, family pass 430.

2. Grandparents Day at New Italy: On Sunday October 28th, celebrate those special grandparents at the New Italy Museum on the Pacific Hwy south of Woodburn, entertainer Dominico, will keep your toes tapping so dust off those dancing shoes. All the family are welcome from 10am to 3:30pm. .

3. All Mixed Up: On Sunday October 28th A music and movement event for mental health will be held at Summerland House Farm on Wardell Rd at Alstonville from 11am until 3pm. Entry is free, and there will be performances by Mish Songsmith, Spring!! Integrated Dance Theatre and Olatunji Akpo-Sani. One Vision will do a free hip hop workshop and there will be face painting for the kids. Bring your picnic rug and enjoy a fun day out. For more information phone 0437 944 585.

4. AFL 9s Byron Bay Invitational: For all the Aussie Rules fans, get down to Cavanbah Centre at Byron Bay on Saturday to see some fantastic games from the 26 teams from all over the country viying for $16,000 in prize money. Meet former AFL great Spida Everitt and Jude Bolton, there will be barbecues, a bar and some great music to enjoy in between a;; the on-field action. Cheer on the local Lismore Swans!

5. Family fun at Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails - Between 10am and noon the CRMBT celebrate their first anniversary. Hosted by the Richmond River Riders, everyone's invited to bring their bike, helmet and family to ride the trails. A sausage sizzles, drinks and raffles with all proceeds going toward the maintenance of trails. Cnr of Rous and Hamley Rds, Goonellabah.

6. Friends of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens: On the last Sunday of every month the FOLRBG meet to help maintain the gardens. Join a great group of friendly vols and help keep the Gardens in tip-top shape. Bring water bottle, hat, gloves, sturdy shoes and wear long pants and long sleeved shirt. 7.30am - 11am to the gardens at 313 Wyrallah Rd, Lismore. Info Marie Matthews 0415 960 284.

7. Open Mic: The Channon folk club open mic is on Saturday at 2pm and encourages a mix of musical styles with an acoustic feel. At The Channon Butterfactory Tavern, 51 Terania St, The Channon. Free. More info Ray Flanagan 02 6688 6100.

8 .Moonlight movie night: On Saturday evening at Bexhill Public School, come along to a fun-filled family event where everyone is welcome to enjoy; carnival games, lucky door prizes, haunted house, live music, food and stalls and a movie Hotel Transylvania 3 under the stars. Tickets at the gate. 4pm to 10pm. Single ticket $5, family, $10, BYO rug. 12 Withers St, Bexhill. Info Emma 0416061187.

9. Fairtastic night of Halloween Fun: Brunswick Heads Public School on Saturday from 4pm to 9pm. Prizes for Best Dressed, Halloween Cakes, Best Scarecrow and the new Fairy Light Guessing Competition. Free entertainment, ride passes for the Whirlwind, Superslide, Rockin' Tug, Bat Tower, Extreme Fun, Wipeout Challenge and Jungle Fever can be pre-purchased for $25 at the school office, or for $30 on the night (or $5 per single ride). Gourmet food includes southern-style brisket. home-made curries, falafels, salad, and sushi, barbecue, coffee and chai.

10 Coraki Art Prize: A galaxy of talent is on show with 300 quality entries at the annual exhibition for the Coraki Art Prize. The exhibition is at the Coraki Campbell Health One, Surrey St, Coraki and the gala night with prize presentation at the Coraki Youth Hall, 77 Bridge St Coraki, Sat 10am to 7pm, Sun 10am to 3pm. $2 to the art show and free entry to the gala night with a bar and food available to purchase. Thrill Billy Stomp.