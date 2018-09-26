10 things you might have missed from the Pies in 2018

From dodgy banners, to Bucks' beard, to Pendles' pigeon and a Rising Star's mammoth Weet-Bix diet, here's what made Collingwood's season.

COLLINGWOOD has overcome great challenges in 2018 to book its place in Saturday's AFL Grand Final.

But, being Collingwood, there are plenty of happenings - both off the field and on - throughout the season that have ensured that, as always, they are the most talked about club in the competition.

From the story behind Bucks' beard to dodgy banners with hidden messages and a gun rookie's epic Weet Bix obsession, here are some of the quirky moments that made Collingwood's stunning run to the last Saturday in September.

ROUND 3 - CHEER SQUAD NEEDS TONIHGT OVER AGAIN

IT'S been an interesting year for the heart and soul supporters who make the Pies' banners.

They became the butt of jokes nationwide after spelling tonight "tonihgt" in giant letters before the Pies played Carlton in Round 3.

The Collingwood cheer squad needed the spellchecker on this nihgt.

But, proof that they can laugh at themselves, they came up with this doozy the week after:

Written like a true Collingwood supporter.

Then they got cerebral

The Pies were on the receiving end of Richmond young gun Jack Higgins' goal of the year in Round 19, where he threw the ball up in the air on one side of the goal post then, kicked it through on the other.

The controversial goal that helped the Tigers knock off the Pies, so the cheer squad decided to send a hidden message against Sydney the week after.

Is this the most creative banner message ever?

With some of the letters a bit crooked, eagle-eyed Reddit user jmads13 immediately picked up why, posting this image with the 11 wonky letters highlighted.

They spell out the phrase: "It was a throw".

And, in Round 23, needing a win against Fremantle in Perth to possibly finish in the top two and push the Eagles out, there was an appeal to Dockers' eternal hatred of their cross-town rivals.

There's some logic in this banner against the Dockers.

ROUND 4 - DE GOEY: FROM VILLAIN TO HERO

IT'S been a remarkable year for Jordan De Goey.

The gun forward has lived a rollercoaster.

Go all the way back to February when he was caught drink driving and banned indefinitely by the club, and who would have thought he would be one of the key men in Collingwood's hopes of knocking off the Eagles in the Grand Final?

But here we are.

De Goey's suspension was ended before the season started, but he suffered a hamstring injury and didn't play until Round 4 against the Crows.

What a rollercoaster season for Jordan De Goey. Picture: Michael Klein

He then suffered a leg injury later in the season and had some people writing his season off.

He only missed two games - rounds 19 and 20 - and has booted two, three and then four goals across Collingwood's three finals.

Amid all that, he had the added pressure of the will he, won't he sign a new deal with the Pies.

Eventually he recommitted to the club, knocking back a reported $5 million offer from North Melbourne.

Is his loyalty about to pay off in spades on Saturday?

ROUND 10 - WHERE WAS ROAMING BRIAN?

It has produced some of the best (and most awkward) football moments of the season.

But the Pies clearly weren't fans of Roaming Brian earlier this year.

The Pies told Channel 7 before the clash with the Bulldogs that they wouldn't be taking part.

Poor BT was blocked from accessing the Collingwood rooms.

"Collingwood don't like doing the roaming part. They don't like that so they're not up for it," Brian Taylor explained.

Based on his next comment, it was clear a rather flat BT wasn't rapt with his former club's decision.

"You'd think they'd be able to conjure up something for us but they chose not to. That's their right."

Clean shaven Nathan Buckley. Picture: Wayne Ludbey



ROUND 12 - THE BEARD IS COMING OFF!

THE coaches finally won the bet in Round 12 and Nathan Buckley shaved his beard.

Despite a Queen's Birthday smashing of Melbourne, Collingwood gave up a defensive 50m stoppage goal to Jack Viney in the third term.

That means Nathan Buckley could finally shave.

For those unaware, Buckley was unable to shave as long as his players kept clean sheets for defensive 50m stoppage goals.

It started as a bit of fun but after being unable to shave for weeks on end, questions were being raised as to just how long Buckley's beard would grow.

Attention now turns to the players.

The original bet included a stipulation that if the Magpies did concede a goal in that fashion, the players were the ones who couldn't shave.

The shave ended up being temporary, though, with Buckley growing his stubble back and revealing on Brownlow night that wife Tania had "developed a beard fetish".

Bucks says wife Tania is a big fan of the beard. Picture: Getty Images

ROUND 17 - WAS THIS A PIES OMEN?

The signs were there nice and early that not everything was going to go Collingwood's way at the MCG on Sunday.

As Tyson Goldsack interviewed Nathan Buckley for Fox Footy, a Collingwood premiership cup sat behind them.

However, it didn't stay like that for long.

Luckily, someone was able to catch it before it crashed to the ground. What does that mean for Collingwood's 2018 chances?

ROUND 18 - PENDLES' PIGEON

IT was the pigeon assault that shocked the AFL world.

Not really, but when Magpie captain Scott Pendlebury bounced the ball on a pigeon's head during Collingwood's clash with North Melbourne, it made headlines - all because gun Herald Sun snapper Michael Klein was there to capture it.

Pendles was worried the MRO might cite him over the incident.

"I think they'll have a close look at it because it was head high," Pendlebury joked after the game.

"Hopefully I get off.

"That's never happened to me before.

"I'm pretty sure that the pigeon flew off and he was fine."

Pendles nails a poor pigeon. Picture: Michael Klein

ROUND 19 - COX'S SURPRISE VISIT

HAS Mason Cox become the most universally loved player at Collingwood?

While fans are wild for the American's on-field exploits, it's what he does off the field that has endeared himself to fans.

Asked on Twitter by Greg Camilleri to lift his sick son's spirits, Cox saw the tweet and replied, inviting himself along to see the young Pies devotee - and even bringing along some apparel from some of Connor's favourite sporting clubs.

"Too busy to give back to supporters!? No such thing," Cox wrote.

"Are ya'll in Melbourne? And what's on tomorrow at 5pm? I'll come stop in and say hi mate."

Cox would later reveal that he has struck up a friendship with Collingwood supporter Murray Swinton, who has motor neurone disease.

And it was Swinton that inspired his stunning three-goal, 11-mark performance against Richmond in last weekend's preliminary final win.

Cox had 'Murray' written on tape wrapped around his forearm to remind him of the former firefighter and his struggle.

Jaidyn Stephenson has a massive appetite for Weet-Bix. Picture: Michael Klein

ROUND 21 - IS THIS THE SECRET TO STEVO'S SUCCESS?

When football players treat themselves, it might be with a nice dinner, a couple of beers or maybe some junk food.

But for Collingwood young gun Jaidyn Stephenson, it is something slightly different.

The Rising Star favourite explained his love of Weet-Bix on Channel 7 on Sunday, saying he smashes down a whopping 18 per day over three separate meals.

"I'll have six for brekkie, six for lunch and six for a little snack after dinner," he said.

"Not in one sitting, no. I just love them. I think they're like a nice treat."

Australian cricket great Brett Lee got a Weet-Bix sponsorship for eating seven per day.

Having topped that by 11, Stephenson's manager should have been on the phone first thing this morning.

You never have to worry about Jaidyn Stephenson having his Weet-bix.

ROUND 22 - ALL-AUS RUCK AND BEACH VOLLEYBALL STAR?

Everyone in football loves a good look-a-like. But it appears NBA stars are big fans of them too.

Aussie point guard Matthew Dellavedova was enjoying some beach volleyball on Saturday when he snapped who he thought was Collingwood's Brodie Grundy.

Grundy, and plenty of other Magpies, were pretty impressed with the comparison.

SEMI FINAL - LYNDEN DUNN CHANNELS RED FOO

THE Pies kept it light on the track after their manful, but ultimately failed effort against the Eagles in the first week of finals.

Defender Lynden Dunn, recovering from a ruptured ACL, still has a part to play in the Pies' charge... as a hype guy.

Red Foo, eat your heart out.