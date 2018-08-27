10 things you may not know about Don Bradman

HE WAS the man every young Aussie claimed to be when they were lining up their brother's right-arm spin bowling in the backyard.

A hundred and ten years ago, Australia's greatest cricketer and the greatest batsman of all time, Don Bradman, was born.

In honour of The Don's anniversary, here are 10 things you didn't know about the boy from Bowral.

1. The ABC's GPO box number is 9994, chosen because it was The Don's batting average.

2. Bradman never received any formal training in cricket. He would throw a golf ball against a curved brick wall, then attempt to hit it with a cricket stump.

3. He served as the chairman of the Australian Cricket Board from 1960 to 1963, and 1969 to 1972. He was responsible for cancelling an Australian cricket team from travelling to South Africa in 1971-72 because of his opposition to South African apartheid politics.

4. At 12 years old, he was asked to play for the Bowral senior cricket team.

5. In his first season for the NSW Cricket Association, he scored 1318 runs and averaged 94.14.

6. During his first match for Australia, against England, he scored 18 runs in the first innings and a pitiful one run in the second. The Aussies lost by 675 runs, a record defeat.

7. In October 1936, Bradman's first child died a day after his birth.

8. Bradman's "Invincibles", the legendary Test team for the 1948 Ashes tour, never lost a match when they toured England.

9. Don Bradman is the only Australian cricketer to ever be knighted for his services to the game. He was appointed Knight Bachelor in 1949.

10. He was recognised by the Australian Government when they minted a series of 20c coins in his honour. He was the first ever Australian to be featured on the Australian postage stamp while still alive.