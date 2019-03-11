10 things to do this week on the Northern Rivers

PASSION FOR MOTORBIKES: West Ballina's Geoff Wiseman and his 1967 Velocette Thruxton was on show at the classic bike show at Alstonville Plaza in 2014.

1. Hemp string-making in Nimbin:

At 7 Sibley St, Nimbin, tomorrow from 10.30am.

Nimbin's Sustainable Living Hub,7 Sibley Street, is hosting a string-making workshop. Learn how to make hemp string, rope and woven bands from local (legal) hemp fibre. $10 per hour.

2. Walk With Me - Byron Bay Premiere:

At Pighouse Flicks, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, on Wednesday from 6pm

Come on a contemplative journey following in the steps of Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh, and experiencing a rare insight into life within a monastic community. Benedict Cumberbatch's composed, meditative voice reads extracts from Thich Nhat Hanh's early journals. With unprecedented access to the famous secluded monastery of Plum Village in the South West of France, Walk With Me captures the daily routine and rituals of monks and nuns on a quest to develop a deep sense of presence. The evening will include the film, live music, chocolate tasting and a locally-made vegan gluten-free food.

3. Dusty Die Laughing - Open Mic Comedy Night in Lismore:

At the Dusty Attic Music Lounge, 149 Woodlark St, Lismore, this Wednesdayfrom 7pm. $15.

Larry Laughs Loud showcases a monthly selection of Lismore's best and newest comedians, including a couple of the Dusty Attics very own comedy stock, Roachy and Alex. Feel like trying your luck at comedy? Email vanessamitchellcomedy@gmail.com or message Larry Laughs Loud on Facebook.

4. Thursday Night Live in Lismore:

At the Lismore Regional Gallery Event Space, 11 Rural St, Lismore, this Thursday from 6pm.

Rethinking Democracy - Do We Need the State? is this month's theme, with panelists Jenny Dowell, Aidan Rickets and SCU Associate Professor Adele Wessell as moderator. The looming NSW state election brings a timely question: What function does the state performs and for who?

5. Kangaroo, The Love Hate Story screening in Lismore:

At the Star Court Theatre, Star Court Arcade, 126 Molesworth St, Lismore this Thursday at 3.30pm and 6.30pm.

This ground-breaking film reveals the truth surrounding Australia's love-hate relationship with its beloved icon. The kangaroo image is proudly used by top companies, sports teams and as tourist souvenirs, yet when they hop across the vast continent some consider them to be pests to be shot and sold for profit. The film unpacks a national paradigm where the relationship with kangaroos is examined. $15.

6. Glen Shorrock Live in Byron Bay:

At the Byron theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Thursday from 8pm. $47.80. Ages 16+.

With a successful career spanning over 50 years, Glen Shorrock is one of the elder statesmen of Australian contemporary show business. He was founding member and lead singer of supergroups The Twilights, Axiom (with Brian Cadd) and Little River Band. The Twilights had eight consecutive national hit singles including Needle in a Haystack and What's Wrong with the Way I Live. Axiom's top 10 hits include Arkansas Grass, Little Ray of Sunshine and My Baby's Gone.

7. Adam Harvey - The Nashville Tapes in Casino:

At Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Saturday from 7.30pm.

For celebrated entertainer and country music purist Adam Harvey, one musical era stands out head, hat and shoulders above all the rest: Nashville's seminal 1970s Golden Age. Fulfilling a lifelong dream, Adam flew to the bright lights of the immortal Music City to record masterful 10th studio album The Nashville Tapes, armed with a brace of new songs couched in the classic country sounds that most capture his imagination.

8. Trust Me - I'm A Politician show in Lismore:

At Rochdale Theatre, 603 Ballina Rd, this Friday and Saturday, at 7.30pm.

Bronny and the Bishops will take you on a musical romp through the Right Winge, with songs like Plastic Pauline, I Don't Know Much, Barnaby's Choice, Model Of Australian Prime Minister, I Love To Live In An Economy, My Sweet Coal and other intelligent songs about stupid subjects, as they call them themselves., because seriously, if the left moves to the right, what rights do we have left?

9. NSW Health And Wellness Expos in Ballina:

At Ballina RSL Club this Saturday, 10am - 4pm. Free.

An action packed day with professionals in the health and wellness field. Workshops, treatments, healing, products and psychics available.

Some of the free workshops will be Fab New Body by Shari Ware, How to Protect Yourself From Oxidative Stress by Di Sommer , Your Body on Sugar by Katie Dillon, Secrets to a Flatter stomach by Jetts Ballina, How Feng Shui Can Change Your Life by Debra Yuille and DoTerra speaking about essential oils.

10. Northern Rivers Classic Motorcycle Club Annual Show 'n' Shine in Alstonville:

At the Alstoville Plaza Top Carpark this Sunday, 17 March 2019 from 9am to 1pm.

If you love bikes then you do not want to miss this. The event will showcase the largest assembly of classic motorcycles on the North Coast. A gold coin donation is asked and sausage sizzle and cool drinks will be available. This is a charity event with all proceeds going to the North Coast Cancer Care Unit.